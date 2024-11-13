'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross's disastrous speed dating experience could be major setback

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ Season 3, Episode 3 shines a spotlight on Vannessa Cross as she continues to struggle with her confidence, despite making incredible strides in her weight loss journey. After losing 220 pounds last year, the reality TV star has been sticking to a healthy diet, hoping to see even more progress. This dedication has made her one of the most successful cast members on the show. However, despite her physical transformation, Vannessa hasn’t fully accepted it mentally.

In a raw moment during a group therapy session with Dr. Charles Procter, Vannessa breaks down, still grappling with her body image. Thankfully, she has her friends by her side for emotional support. The episode then shifts to Ashley Sutton, who’s considering speed dating to reenter the dating world, and invites friends Scott Bagwill and Vannessa to join her. During the date, Vannessa meets a man, but he unexpectedly leaves, which understandably shakes her. The scene is heartbreaking, leaving Vannessa on the verge of tears.

This painful moment raises concerns about whether this setback will cause Vannessa, who’s already struggling with her body image, to revert to her old eating habits, causing a withdrawal. The timing couldn’t have been worse, and Vanessa’s devastation was evident, making it clear that she still has a long emotional journey ahead of her.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross has achieved a major weight loss milestone (TLC)

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ star Vannessa Cross makes a move on her next speed date with Marquis

Despite the setback, Vannessa refused to let the moment ruin her night. The ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ star continued with her speed dating and engaged in conversation with her next match, Marquis, who seemed genuinely interested. They discovered they had something in common: both had gone through weight loss journeys. Vanessa shared that her love language is touch, prompting Marquis to gently run his hand through her hair. The date went smoothly, and by the end, Vanessa gave him her number.

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 star Vannessa Cross tries speed dating (Facebook/@tlc)

Vannessa Cross has a history of unfortunate dating experiences

Vannessa hasn't had the best of luck with partners in the past, which has contributed to her struggles with body image. Meghan Crumpler expresses concern about Vannessa re-entering the dating scene and finding someone who truly values her. Despite her past setbacks, Vannessa is determined to make changes and try her hand at dating again.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler expresses concern about Vannessa Cross re-entering the dating scene (TLC)

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ star Vannessa Cross is battling hair loss

In ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ Season 3, Episode 3, Vannessa's ongoing struggles with hair loss are revealed. The TLC star has been experiencing significant hair thinning as she continues her weight loss journey. The hair loss may be linked to a lack of protein and malabsorption issues following some of her surgeries, which has impacted her self-esteem. However, in a lighter moment, Vannessa is seen trying on wigs at a studio, finding one with long blonde hair that reminds her of her original look, lifting her spirits.

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ star Vannessa Cross is struggling with hair loss (TLC)

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.