‘1000lb Best Friends’ star Meghan Crumpler's wish for another surgery, has docs in a quandry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: '1000-Lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler continues with her struggle through weight loss, even after bariatric surgery. Both fans and doctors are questioning whether Meghan is a candidate for a bariatric revision— a second surgery designed to help individuals lose weight if the first procedure wasn’t successful. Meghan has frequently cried on the show due to psychological struggles, including feelings of jealousy. When self-esteem suffers, it can lead to significant issues. These emotional challenges, combined with her struggles in achieving weight loss, have raised further concerns among both fans and doctors.

Meghan has struggled to follow proper steps since her initial surgery, including maintaining a proper diet and satisfactory exercise routine which are essential for long-term success. The bariatric surgeon, Dr. Proctor, has expressed concerns that Meghan has not complied with his expectations, casting about whether she would be approved for a revision. He had been candid enough to state that a revision was not about getting another surgery but really about long-term lifestyle changes. It seems that Meghan may be trying to manipulate her way into a revision surgery without showing any real improvement or commitment to the process. Whether Meghan, with her background and psychological impediments, is truly prepared for the responsibility that comes with a second surgery or if she simply seeks a quick, magical solution. Her journey was a significant representation of mental and emotional preparedness for such life-altering surgery.

How much weight has '1000lb Best Friends' Meghan Crumpler lost?

'1000-Lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler has lost nearly 100 pounds since the start of her weight loss journey, although her progress is a bit behind schedule. Since undergoing bariatric surgery, Meghan has not been able to follow through with the life changes that come with surgery for a long period, and her emotional and psychological problems have made the process harder. Viewers have raised concerns about Meghan's commitment to making lasting changes and continuing her weight loss journey.

Meghan Crumpler admits she's jealous of '1000lb Best Friends' star Vanessa Cross' weight loss

Meghan Crumpler openly admits to feeling jealous of her friend Vannessa Cross’s impressive weight loss progress on '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 2. While Meghan is very proud of her friend Vannessa, she admits to being envious of how far she has come with her journey. Vannessa, who underwent weight loss surgery, has experienced significant weight loss by sticking to a strict regimen of exercise and healthier eating. While filming Season 2, Vannessa had lost a significant amount of weight and felt great about her progress. However, Meghan couldn't help but feel a bit left behind.

Meghan, who has struggled with weight loss, revealed her emotional struggle in the premiere. While she's happy for Vannessa's success, she expressed feeling stuck in her progress. Meghan was frustrated with herself, even storming out of her doctor's office after gaining 12 pounds over the last six months. Meghan’s jealousy stems from feeling that she’s not at the same stage as Vannessa. Vannessa is at the 'honeymoon stage' of her journey—the early phase where results are often the most encouraging.

While Meghan is jealous and frustrated, she tries to forge ahead with her weight loss efforts. On the other hand, Vannessa remains supportive, asking Meghan to be positive and make progress, even though it may be slow. The season chronicles the ups and downs in their friendship and the different routes the two take toward weight loss. While both women encourage each other, they each face their struggles in their way.