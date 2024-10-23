Scott Bagwill's humor and refreshing candor deserve the spotlight over ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ ‘mean girls’

Scott Bagwill is the new face joining the '1000-lb' franchise

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Meet Scott Bagwill, the latest addition to the cast of '1000-lb Best Friends', a reality series that follows a tight-knit group on their weight loss journeys. His addition to the group has piqued attention because of his quirky personality and how he fits in with the dynamics of the show.

Scott's candid approach to discussing his struggles with food is a significant aspect of his narrative on the show. He humorously places the blame on cheese for his weight issues while striving to eliminate junk food from his diet. This honesty resonates with viewers who face similar challenges, making it clear that he’s committed to making positive changes in his life. While the series isn't shy about showcasing reality TV confrontations—such as the tension between Scott and fellow cast member Tina A Senter—his focus on genuine relationships stands out amidst the drama.

Unlike the "mean girls" aspect often focused on in reality TV, Scott's relationships help represent a more positive and empathetic perspective. Scott focuses on actual relationships, not shallow drama, with his dry sense of humor adding to his personality. Scott has come across as more than a contestant in weight loss; with his real friendships versus sham TV drama that the other three cast members have shown in the premiere episode. Against the very baffled background of unrest, Scott's narrative adds fresh air to the mean girl drama of the show.

What did Scott Bagwill do before '1000-lb Best Friends'?

Before joining '1000-lb Best Friends', Scott Bagwill had gains in many fields, proving he was a jack-of-all-trades in his skills. Scott is a Personal Vacation Planner at Carnival Cruise Line, May 2021-June 2023. He participates in the planning of customer vacations, booking cruises, accommodation, and activities. Scott also worked in radio. He was an on-air personality for Magic 105.9. At this station, he hosted the overnight show from midnight to 4 am.

Aside from the entertainment and travel industries, Scott taught at the Cottage School. Moreover, Scott was also involved with the ambassadorship for Maple Street Biscuit Company in promoting the brand and helping build its community. For the unversed, Scott Bagwill received his Bachelor's from Grand Canyon University in Mass Communication/Media Studies and his Master's in Education for Special Education at Kennesaw State University's Norman J Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill had multiple jobs (@tlc)

Tina accused Scott Bagwill of his controlling behavior

However, not all is smooth sailing for Scott. An explosive confrontation is brewing in Season 3, particularly with Tina, who accuses him of being controlling. In a tense trailer moment, Tina directly confronts Scott about his behavior, expressing frustration with his interactions within the group.

As the argument escalates, Scott defends himself, only to find Tina insisting he leave the room. When he refuses, the situation reaches a boiling point, culminating in him storming out in a fit of anger.

Tina and Scott Bagwill get into a fight (Instagram/@trixybiel)

