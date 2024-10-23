'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler's weight loss journey is hit by huge roadblock

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumple weighed 500 lbs during her TLC show debut

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 star Meghan Crumpler has been eagerly pursuing revision surgery after shedding an impressive 200 pounds. Starting her journey at 500 pounds, Meghan now weighs under 300, highlighting a remarkable transformation that has been filled with challenges along the way.

The TLC star struggled with uncontrollable eating habits, which severely impacted her health and overall quality of life. At one point, Meghan relied on oxygen to breathe, confined by a cord that limited her mobility, even within her own home. Eventually, she recognized the importance of adopting a healthier lifestyle and embraced a new commitment to her well-being. The upcoming season will explore Meghan's emotional journey as she faces the heartbreak of having her revision surgery rejected by surgeons not once, but twice. However, a glimmer of hope emerges when she finally receives the green light for the surgery, reigniting her dreams of achieving a significant transformation. Yet, Meghan continues to struggle with maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which could pose a challenge leading up to her surgery.

Meghan Crumple's surgeon calls her 'less successful' patients

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumple underwent bariatric surgery after she reached 500 lbs mark during Season 1. While she celebrated remarkable success by shedding nearly 200 pounds, her journey has been far from easy.

Meghan’s surgeon, Dr Proctor, expressed his disappointment in her struggle to maintain a healthy diet, labeling her as his "less successful" patient, which left her in tears. Despite the sting of his words, Meghan stood up for him, acknowledging that her setbacks stemmed from her own mental and self-esteem challenges, and she holds no grudges against her doctor.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumple struggles to lose weight post-surgery (@tlc)

Is Meghan Crumpler jealous of Vannessa Cross' weight loss?

'1000-lb Best Friends' stars Meghan Crumple and Vannessa Cross have been best friends for over 30 years, but recent months have tested their bond. Vannessa has achieved her weight loss goals and is tantalizingly close to her dream physique. However, Meghan appears less than enthusiastic about Vannessa's transformation, leading to a heated confrontation between the two.

With accusations of selfishness swirling, Vannessa's silence in congratulating her friend only seems to validate the claims. Meghan has gradually distanced herself from Vannessa, making her friend feel as though she has been cast out into the wilderness.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross felt excluded as Meghan Crumpler and Ashley Sutton grew closer (@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler slams her weight loss critics

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler has recently attempted to silence critics of her weight loss journey. She shared a screenshot of a comment that reads, "I bet after all this time this woman hasn't lost any more weight." In response, she slammed her critic, stating, "Gotta love it when someone tries to bully you on a mental health awareness post 🙄—and then won’t even allow comments back."

She added, "That speaks volumes. But let me tell you something: bullying says more about the bully than it ever will about me or anyone else." The TLC show star then insisted that the social media platforms should be used to uplift each other rather than tearing everyone down.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler claps back at weight loss critics (Instagram/@meghan_1000lbbestfriends)

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, October 22 at 10 pm ET on TLC.