'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashely Sutton contemplates momentous decision amid weight struggles

Ashely Sutton aims to lose more weight as she wants to explore motherhood in the near future

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: One of the stars of '1000-Lb Best Friends', Ashely Sutton, recently declared plans to have a baby. She is known from the show for her struggles with obesity and its consequences on health. This goal of being a mother excites her, yet raises concern. Since a woman's general body weight is increased, pregnancy is bound to be a little more complex, with the resultant risk of some health problems including complications during childbirth.

Each of these risks may relate to either or both the mother and the baby, and Ashely understands that she may have to make a few adjustments for her to have a safe pregnancy. Therefore, for her, this may involve an even greater emphasis on her health journey through proper nutrition, regular exercise, or further weight loss before conception. It is a matter of determination on Ashely's part to finally open up about wanting to be a mother. She has overcome so many obstacles in her weight-loss journey, and this new goal seems to be motivating her to work harder than before.

'1000-Lb Best Friends' star Ashely Sutton opted for bariatric surgery for weight loss

Ashely Sutton, from the show '1000-Lb Best Friends', took a turn even further into her health journey when she decided to undergo bariatric surgery. Bariatric surgery is a procedure performed to make food consumption and absorption less possible, as it reduces the size of the stomach. It is indicated for those individuals who have problems with obesity when other means of weight management are not successful.

This surgery was supposed to be the new beginning point for Ashely as she finally started to devote more time and commitment to her health. After her first surgery, she worked on maintaining a better diet and lifestyle, and she started to take off pounds. Reaching an ideal weight has been very tough, however. She also sought approval for a second bariatric procedure to continue progression, and her target, as set by her doctor on the show, Dr. Charles Procter, was 350 pounds before qualifying for the second surgery.

How much weight did '1000-Lb Best Friends' star Ashely Sutton lose so far?

Ashely Sutton of '1000-Lb Best Friends' has indeed become much thinner due to her weight loss journey, having started her weight loss journey at 378 pounds, Ashley went on to receive gastric sleeve surgery during Season 1 to help with the process. The surgery that she had to reduce the size of her stomach was one that would aid her in losing weight more adequately.

However, Ashely did initially have a tough time right after the surgery because she admitted she thought the surgery would perform magic and that she could still eat all the junk food she wanted. When this approach did not give her long-lasting results, she sensed that if she wanted to sustain her progress, then she would have to make some changes.

By Season 3, Ashley's commitment to healthier eating and life changes has clearly paid off in her body, with fans remarking that she looks thinner in the most recent pictures. Her posts on Instagram in October 2024, where she showed off a much more fitted look, were met with praise and encouragement from people who could see how far she has come.

