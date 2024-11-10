‘1000-lb Best Friends’ star Vanessa Cross hits the dating scene after stunning transformation

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vanessa Cross has been single for a while

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 star Vannessa Cross often kept her personal life private, staying tight-lipped about her dating life. She only shares her transformation journey on her social media, avoiding posts about her dating life. The TLC star appears to be ready to finally bring her relationship drama to the cameras.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Vannessa steps out of her comfort zone to dive into the speed dating experiment. The teaser offers a glimpse into her exciting and romantic date with a mystery man. The viewers witnessed the duo's undeniable chemistry on camera as Vannessa sparked a connection with the mystery man. The reality star was notably highly impressed and left 'flustered' with her date as he complimented her stunning look. Vannessa's latest date came after she had a major weight loss but she made it clear that her transformation has nothing to do with her dating debut. Vannessa has undergone a dramatic weight loss journey, shedding 250 lbs, but her transformation has also sparked multiple dramas in her life, leading to rifts with some of her friends, who have since shunned her from their group. However, the speed dating experience offered a fun distraction for Vannessa.

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 star Vannessa Cross tries speed dating (Facebook/@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross fuels dating rumors with Scott Bagwill

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross has recently fueled dating rumors with her co-star Scott Bagwill after viewers noticed undeniable chemistry between the two during the latest episode. The duo's connection became clear when Scott was the only one truly focused on Vannessa during their support group session, catching her attention while making a lasting impression.

However, Vannessa offered her guidance and support to Scott on his transformation journey instead of instantly diving into romance. The duo's apparent connection seemed to be deeper, sparking speculation that there might be more than just friendship brewing between the two.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross fuels dating rumors with Scott Bagwill (@tlc)

Vannessa Cross flaunts skinner physique after skin removal surgery

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross has been making waves on social media after her transformative skin removal surgery. She has proudly flaunted her stunning and slimmer physique in a series of photos. Vannessa took to Instagram to share captivating photos from her recent podcast debut. The reality star was excited to celebrate this significant milestone in her transformation journey with her followers.

For the special occasion, Vannessa chose a bold red dress that hugged her curves in all the right places, showcasing the results of her hard work and dedication to her health and wellness. TLC show star's stunning dress highlighted her physical transformation and also exuded confidence as well as poise. She celebrated her inner strength and resilience, reflecting on her journey both inside and out with her fans.

The reality star's comment section was flooded with admiration, praise, and compliments for the inspiring example she continues to set for others. Alongside the photos, she wrote in the caption, "Red hot and ready to shine! 🌟"

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 airs on Tuesdays, at 10 pm ET on TLC.