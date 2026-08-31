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‘Tires’ gets exciting Season 4 update after major Netflix milestone

Shane Gillis and the Valley Forge crew get exciting news about the show’s future after breaking a major record.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Shane Gillis as Shane and Steve Gerben as Will in a still from 'Tires' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)
Shane Gillis as Shane and Steve Gerben as Will in a still from 'Tires' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Netflix is keeping the Valley Forge crew in business. ‘Tires’ has officially been renewed for Season 4, just weeks after the Shane Gillis comedy returned with its third season. The renewal comes as the series continues to build momentum on the streamer. Season 3 reached No. 5 on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list, marking the show’s highest position on the chart so far. Across its first three seasons, ‘Tires’ has also accumulated more than 45 million views.

The workplace sitcom follows the dysfunctional employees of Valley Forge, an auto repair business where family tensions and questionable management decisions are part of the daily routine. Gillis stars alongside Steve Gerben, Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias and Thomas Haden Church.

Steve Gerben as Will in a still from 'Tires'
Steve Gerben as Will in a still from 'Tires' — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Gillis, Gerben, and John McKeever created the series, with McKeever also directing. The trio developed ‘Tires’ from a much smaller project: Gillis first uploaded a pilot to YouTube in 2019, and the creators later independently produced a six-episode season in Pennsylvania. Netflix picked up the show for distribution in 2024, then renewed and funded its subsequent seasons.

Season 3 continued to put Will and Shane at the center of the show's workplace chaos as they attempted to keep the auto shop moving forward. Netflix's official description characterizes Will as a hapless manager trying to improve the family business while dealing with his troublemaking cousin.

Shane Gillis as Shane in a still from 'Tires'
Shane Gillis as Shane in a still from 'Tires' — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

There is currently no confirmed release date for Season 4. However, the comedy has maintained a relatively quick production cycle, with its first three seasons arriving between 2024 and 2026. A 2027 return is possible, although Netflix has not announced a release schedule.

Gillis is also expanding his relationship with Netflix beyond ‘Tires.’ Earlier this year, he and McKeever signed a creative partnership with the streamer to develop new shows and movies, while Gillis is also set to deliver two additional stand-up specials.

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