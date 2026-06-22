Has ‘The Agency’ been renewed for Season 3? All we know about spy thriller’s future after Season 2 release

'The Agency' Season 2 saw Michael Fassbender's CIA operative work as a double agent and spy on his own agency to rescue his lover Samia from prison.

Michael Fassbender delves deeper into the world of international espionage and global conspiracies in Season 2 of 'The Agency.' The spy thriller is created by Jez & John-Henry Butterworth, and is based on the popular French drama series 'Le Bureau des Légendes,' which spanned five seasons from 2015 to 2020. The political drama series was renewed for Season 2 in December 2024, and it premiered on Sunday on Paramount+. Fassbender stars as the CIA operative Brandon Colby, whose codename is 'Martian.'

Paramount+ has not officially renewed 'The Agency' for Season 3 as of this writing. However, the series has potential source material for a continuation, as it is based on the French drama 'The Bureau,' which ran for five seasons. Furthermore, the show's executive producer, Alex Berger, told Variety in April 2025 that the writing staff was already working on scripts for Season 3 while filming for Season 2 was underway. It indicates that the series is looking ahead to a long future.

In Season 1 of 'The Agency,' Martian returns to London after being ordered to abandon his undercover life, leaving behind his former girlfriend, Dr. Samia Zahir. When Samia reappears, their romance reignites, forcing Martian to balance his personal feelings with his dangerous mission. When Samia reappears, Martian's career, true identity, and mission soon come into conflict with his feelings for her. Season 2 follows Martian as he attempts to save Samia, a political prisoner in Sudan, risking his career and loyalty to the agency.

An image of Samia as a prisoner in Sudan (Image Source: Instagram | @theagency_pplus)

In the show's second outing, Martian becomes increasingly reckless, betraying his own team and putting himself in direct conflict with his seniors. Meanwhile, he finds himself caught in a dangerous world of international espionage and deception. Season 2 continues exploring Martian's struggle between his personal attachments and responsibilities as a covert operative. Moreover, his relationship with Samia crumbles under the pressures of high-stakes espionage and deception and becomes fractured due to the trauma Samia experienced in prison. Their future remains uncertain at the end of Season 2, so fans are wondering whether Martian and Samia's storyline will continue in the next season.

A still taken from 'The Agency' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @theagency_pplus)

'The Agency' also stars Jeffrey Wright as Henry Ogletree, Jodie Turner-Smith as Dr. Samia Zahir, Katherine Waterston as Naomi Ford, and Richard Gere as James Bradley. Other cast members include India Fowler as Poppy Cunningham, Harriet Sansom Harris as Dr. Rachel Blake, John Magaro as Owen Taylor, and Andrew Brooke as Nick, among others. Viewers can watch both seasons of the acclaimed spy drama on Paramount+.