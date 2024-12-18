Erin Lichy continues to tone police Ubah Hassan as Abe's NSFW photo causes debate among 'RHONY' ladies

If we were RHONY's Erin Lichy, we wouldn't be furious with Ubah Hassan

Erin Lichy isn't hesitant to spoil her "meat mail" to her girlfriends! In 'The Real Housewives of New York City' episode 17 from December, Erin's decision to show the group her husband Abe Lichy's "d--- pic" causes a heated argument.

Some were amused and called the image "incredible," but others disapproved of Erin's choice to post her husband's private images.

Erin Lichy shares husband's nudie with 'RHONY' ladies

"I don't have any d--- pics of David. I always try and get meat mail from him, but he never sends them to me," Sai de Silva chuckled and Jessel Taank confessed, "If the tables were turned and Abe was going around showing pictures of Erin's giant c---. Like, I don't know, I would personally be mortified!"

However, Rebecca Minkoff has more queries regarding the image in question: "It leads me to imagine, like, was it hard? Was it soft?"

"I don't want to see Abe's d---!" Racquel Chevremont stated. "Even when I was straight, I wouldn't want to see somebody else's husband's d---. I don't want that image every time I see Abe. How would I erase that from my mind? I just can't."

'RHONY' ladies torn on sharing spouse's NSFW photos

Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield acknowledged that it was "fun" and "extraordinary," but when Rebecca asked Erin if she would share the photo with the class, Ubah Hassan interrupted and told them she doesn't "want" to see it.

"I absolutely don't want to." Ubah said, "I respect Abe too much," which makes Erin wonder whether she's being impolite. "Now I'm going to feel bad about this?"

Erin acknowledged in her own confessional that she was surprised by Ubah's "intense reaction."

"I don't know why my personal situation with my husband and what I've shown, is making her so upset," she described. "Now I'm like, questioning myself, should I not have shown my girlfriends a picture of a d--- pic? I'm a girl's girl. We do this stuff. This isn't such a big deal. Relax."

'RHONY' ladies react to Erin Lichy sharing husband's penis picture with the group (RHONY/@bravo)

Erin Lichy picks on Ubah Hassan's 'intense' reaction

We disliked how Erin singled out Ubah. Outside of Brynn and Jenna, everyone made it obvious that they didn't want to view her husband's genitals.

Ubah seemed no more upset than the other females. Erin appeared to be grabbing at straws in an attempt to be angry at her. Ubah did not have "an intense reaction."

Tone police Ubah is something Erin adores! It's really frustrating. Erin appears to believe that Ubah's reactions are always "intense." Racquel and Sai both responded the same way, though she did not describe them as intense.

Erin constantly refers to Ubah's behavior as "intense," but in reality, she's simply expressing her feelings, and she dislikes that she doesn't always agree with her shenanigans. How else is she expected to call you crazy for showing his nudes as if they wanted to see them?

'The Real Housewives of New York' Season 15 airs on Tuesday on Bravo at 9 PM ET.