Jessel Taank’s ‘RHONY’ future at risk, no thanks to 'contrarian jerk' Pavit Randhawa’s wild remarks

Pavit Randhawa went from a charming husband to a utter jerk

The second season of 'The Real Housewives of New York' reboot has us feeling, well, not enough. Some cast members are regressing, while others are becoming more adept at their Housewife roles.

However, in a New York minute, the entire attitude of one 'RHONY' player has shifted dramatically from legal neutral to chaotic evil. What caused Pavit Randhawa to turn into such a contrarian jerk, and when?

The whole Bravo female audience is being disparaged by Pavit Randhawa

We, for one, will not tolerate Pavit's strangely putrid, explicitly anti-female vibe in the few moments that Jessel Taank and her husband have taped.

Jessel is committed to bringing a daughter into the world by thawing one of her stored embryos. Meanwhile, her spouse, Pavit, seemed more content to eat fried chicken than to engage in conversation. Pavit faced criticism for his handling of the sensitive topic during a recent episode of 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Sai De Silva and Jeff Lewis slammed Jessel Taank’s husband Pavit Randhawa

'WWHL' featured Jeff Lewis and Sai De Silva discussing the recent 'RHONY' season. When Jessel attempted to discuss having another child, Andy Cohen invited the two to respond to Pavit's response. "I don't like it." Regarding Pavit's response, Sai remarked, "It's not for me." But Jeff, who never backs down, went one step further with his thoughts.

Jeff urged her to put down the chopsticks, look her in the eye, apologize, and answer the question. Jeff, though, believes that Jessel is likewise denying Pavit's comment. “By the way, he’s answered the question. He doesn’t want another kid, Jessel. We all know that, except for you,” Jeff said, adding. “You keep asking the same question over and over. And no therapist is going to help you.”

Sai stepped in to support her friend, believing she was in a tough situation. "It's a very sensitive topic," Sai said. However, we believe that everyone may agree that Pavit could have been able to manage it a bit more tactfully.

Pavit Randhawa wants to raise the next Elon Musk over the next Beyonce

We are aware that we are not alone in noticing Pavit's transformation from the kind husband who counterbalanced his wife's kooky energy to a complete know-it-all meanie pants. In the season opener, Pavit and Jessel presented a recognizable couple’s storyline: Jessel wants a child, but her husband, who had previously been supportive and caring, is now dragging his feet, shouting, and resisting the idea.

Although the issue has so far seemed as real as Melissa and Joe Gorga's baby plot from 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 10, Jessel's desire to use their stored embryos does not negate her desire to have another child.

When Pavit said that he would think about having a son so he could raise the next Elon Musk, even if he wasn't interested in having a daughter who may become the next Beyoncé, the situation was only made worse. When Pavit likened the greatest living artist of our time to an alt-right conspiracy theorist with a dubious business background and a distance from his own children, even in a joke, what kind of response was he hoping to elicit?

We need someone to swiftly explain the "joke's" wonderful punchline.

Pavit Randhawa calls out the industry’s capitalist agenda for not getting Jessal Taank a birthday present

Even though Pavit seems to enjoy playing the fool, we know he understands how much Jessel loves shining, beautiful things. But the real question is—did he buy her a birthday gift in time for her celebration? No! He emphasized once more in his confessional that the capitalist goal of the greeting card industry includes birthday presents.

Even if there is a valid point that Valentine's Day and other holidays have become too marketed, someone who traveled to Asia for a damn sandwich can’t exactly make that argument.

