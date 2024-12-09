‘RHONY’ stars Ubah Hassan and Erin Lichy bury the hatchet after recent meetup

'RHONY' stars Ubah Hassan and Erin Lichy were at odds after Erin's involvement in Rebecca Minkoff’s fake pregnancy prank

The tensions between Ubah Hassan and Erin Lichy in the 'Real Housewives Of New York' Season 15 have been hard to miss. The drama began with Erin's involvement in Rebecca Minkoff’s fake pregnancy prank, which led to Ubah accusing Erin of gaslighting the cast. The fallout from this created distance between them, and Ubah's reaction led Erin to claim that Ubah was out to get her. Despite all the drama, it seems the two have patched things up and are back on good terms.

On Sunday, December 8, Ubah reshared an Instagram story from Erin, featuring a photo of the 'RHONY' star and son Levi enjoying courtside seats at a Knicks game along with Ubah. Erin thanked Ubah in the caption, writing, "And massive thank you to my bbg @ubah for booking us court side seats @nynicks a night Levi will forever remember." Ubah reposted the story with, "So much fun with you guys." Their recent outing shows that the once-tense bond between Ubah and Erin has finally healed.

'RHONY' stars Ubah and Erin Lichy hang out together amid Season 15 tensions (Instagram/@ubah)

Why are Ubah Hassan and Erin Lichy feuding?

The drama between Ubah and Erin in 'RHONY' Season 15 began with Erin’s involvement in Rebecca's fake pregnancy prank. After questions arose about who was in on the prank, Ubah accused Erin of gaslighting the cast. Erin, feeling targeted, confided in Jenna Lyons, claiming Ubah was out to get her.

When Jenna relayed this to Ubah, she was surprised and insisted she wasn’t gunning for Erin. Ubah, however, felt that Erin should’ve addressed her directly rather than spreading rumors. Meanwhile, Erin expressed frustration over receiving a text from Ubah accusing her of being a "gaslighter" and wished they could resolve things. Both seemed unsure of where they stood, with Erin fearing their relationship could end in a major fallout.

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan clashes with Erin Lichy (Bravo)

What did Ubah Hassan’s text to Erin Lichy say?

Ubah's text to Erin expressed disappointment and frustration over Erin spreading rumors about Ubah “coming for her” without discussing it directly. Ubah felt Erin’s actions were "manipulative" and attention-seeking for the show, labeling them as "pathetic." She stated that she no longer wanted to deal with Erin’s drama and didn’t want to invest in this type of friendship. Erin responded by writing “Ubah you called me a gaslighter and it hurt my feelings,” then added, “What did you hear last night?”

'RHONY' star Erin Lichy accused of being a 'gaslighter' (Bravo)

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan and Erin Lichy open up about their ongoing feud

In 'RHONY' Season 15, episode 11, Ubah and Erin addressed their ongoing feud during their trip to Puerto Rico. In a private confessional, Erin expressed her desire to "immediately squash" their differences and enjoy the trip, saying, "I do not want Anguilla 2.0." However, Ubah wasn’t as quick to move on. She called Erin’s gossip about her “messy” and questioned Erin’s intentions. Ubah wanted to understand where Erin was coming from but also felt her behavior was “crazy.”