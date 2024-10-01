Racquel Chevremont's stunning journey from Netflix to NYC's most sought-after woman

'RHONYC' Season 15 newcomer Racquel Chevremont who is an art curator has a net worth of $2 million

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Racquel Chevremont, a recent addition to the cast of 'Real Housewives of New York City', is prepared to offer a new viewpoint on the Bravo series. This talented art curator, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, has an impressive net worth of $2 million.

Racquel has made a name for herself in the art and fashion field and her fortune speaks for her success. In the upcoming season of the Bravo show, Racquel will be showcasing her passion for art curation and collection.

The viewers will get a chance to take a closer look at Racquel's artistic journey and her personal life. There is a possibility that she might even give us a glimpse of some of the most valuable art pieces collected by her over the years.

'RHONYC' newbie Racquel Chevremont's net worth stands tall at $2 million (Instagram/@racquelchevremont)

'RHONYC' newbie Racquel Chevremont earns good money through her modeling career

Keeping aside her career as an art curator, Racquel Chevremont, one of the latest additions to the star cast of 'Real Housewives of New York City' has also tried her hand at modeling. Back in the day, she began her career as a model and made heaps of money.

During one of her work trips to Europe, Racquel had a major realization. At that point in time, the New York native discovered her true calling and passion. That one trip changed the trajectory of Racquel's career and she is now a full-time art curator. However, she still hits the Fashion Week runaways in her free time.

'RHONYC' newbie Racquel Chevremont is also a model (Instagram/@racquelchevremont)

'RHONYC' star Racquel Chevremont is one of New York’s most popular art curators

At the moment, 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 newcomer Racquel Chevremont is one of the most in-demand art curators in New York City. Her unique vision has caught the attention of many renowned art galleries, artists as well as art collectors.

Earlier this year in February, Racquel was featured in an Architectural Digest article that revolved around nine art Black curators who are re-shaping the art industry with their exceptional and creative minds.

'RHONYC' newbie Racquel Chevremont is an art curator (Instagram/@racquelchevremont)

'RHONYC' star Racquel Chevremont worked as an art curator on the Netflix movie 'Leave the World Behind'

Not long ago, Racquel Chevremont was hired to share her expertise on the set decoration for the Netflix sci-fi movie 'Leave The World Behind' which was released in 2023. The film was helmed by Higher Ground Productions, a production company founded by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

With her unique eye for art, Racquel helped the production team enhance the visual aesthetics of the film. She gained a deeper understanding of the movie's plot and did her best to match the thematic elements with the storyline.

'RHONYC' newbie Racquel Chevremont worked on Netflix movie 'Leave The World Behind' (Instagram/@racquelchevremont)

'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 premieres on October 2, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.