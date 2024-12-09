'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan's clash with Racquel Chevremont rages on with new blaze

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan considers moving to a hotel after issues with her room during Puerto Rico trip

The 'Real Housewives Of New York City' star Ubah Hassan isn’t letting her strong opinion about Racquel Chevremont’s Puerto Rico trip arrangements fade away easily. In a recent episode of the Bravo show, Ubah voiced her dissatisfaction with the room she was given, claiming it was too small to stay comfortably. Her frustration led to a chaotic moment where she even considered moving out and staying at a hotel separately.

While these tensions clearly impacted her relationship with Racquel, Ubah hasn’t let the issue go. On Sunday, December 8, a reality TV gossip account @queensofbravo posted a clip of Ubah’s distress over the accommodations on Instagram. Ubah returned to the comment section to air her grievances once again. “This was supposed to be a vacation, not a game of survival. And no, I’m not sorry for wanting to stay at a hotel,” she wrote.

The 'RHONY' star took it a step further, questioning Racquel’s hosting: “What kind of host claims the main suite while leaving their guests scrambling for a room?” When a follower called her out for her seemingly petty behavior, commenting, “What kind of guest complains about their accommodations & acts as if they’re making them sleep outside on the grass?” Ubah responded firmly, “Me.”

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan drags Racquel Chevremont's trip arrangements (Instagram/@queensofbravo)

What happened between Ubah and Racquel Chevremont?

Tensions between Ubah and Racquel escalated during a recent episode of 'RHONY' when Racquel handled the accommodation arrangements for the cast’s trip. Upon seeing her room, Ubah immediately described it as "tiny" and "scary." She then went to the kitchen to ask how she could get to a hotel from the house.

Ubah expressed her frustration to Racquel, saying she was leaving for the hotel because she didn’t want to sleep in the "tiny room." She walked away, adding that she had more money than to stay in that room. Racquel responded with sass, quipping, "Don’t tell me your room is too small. I’ve seen your apartment."

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan calls her room 'tiny' and 'scary' (@bravo)

Jenna Lyons shares her thoughts on Ubah's reaction

While some might argue that Ubah's reaction was a bit exaggerated, her 'RHONY' castmate Jenna Lyons disagrees. During a private confessional, Jenna reflected, "I see the room, I see Ubah. They don’t go together." She added, "Do I understand? Definitely."

'RHONY' star Racquel Chevremont shares her response to Ubah's heated reaction (@bravo)

Ubah calls Brynn Whitfield a "snake"

In a heated exchange, it was revealed that Brynn Whitfield was originally supposed to get Ubah’s room but backed out and took a much larger spare room instead. When Ubah was first informed of this, she pretended not to care, claiming she was on the trip just to enjoy herself. However, after her intense reaction, the issue was brought up again, prompting Ubah to call Brynn a "snake."