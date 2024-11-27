‘RHONY’ star Sai De Silva addresses 'homewrecker' rumors on Bravo show

‘RHONY’ star Sai De Silva has been accused of breaking up a marriage to get her husband David Craig

Sai De Silva is clarifying the 'homewrecker' rumors! In the ninth episode of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15, Sai was seen enjoying a lovely pigeon-themed picnic with fellow housewives, including Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Rebecca Minkoff, Racquel Chevremont, and Ubah Hassan.

Brynn thought it would be fun to ask the ladies if there was any truth in the shocking rumors surrounding them outside the show. At one point, Erin asked Sai to address the rumor that she broke up a marriage to get her husband David Craig.

“So, how did it go again? I broke up a marriage," Sai asked the other housewives. Soon after, Brynn interrupted the conversation by saying, “No, no, no, David owned a bar. You walked into the bar. You’re like, ‘Can I get a job?’ and he’s like, ‘Yes.’ Then you start banging him at the bar, got knocked up, he left his wife, and you’re like, ‘I’m stealing this man.’”

Then, Sai shed light on the timeline of her marriage to her husband David and said, "I met David six years after he got a divorce. I have his divorce paperwork. Sadly, I’m not a homewrecker. It’s just people on the internet. When they can’t get to you, they’ll make things up, and sometimes it sticks, and other people will go for it.”

How did Sai De Silva and David Craig meet?

According to a post published on Sai De Silva's blog named 'Scout the City', she and her husband David Craig crossed paths for the first time during her 2009 girls' trip to Costa Rica. While on vacation, she and her pals “surfed, indulged in poke, and partied for 10 days straight.”

“On our last day, I met David at a swim-up bar of a private resort that I randomly found during our stay. He was on a work trip, and I had the world’s worst attitude. I can’t lie; I was a little hungover from the night before and suffered from a lack of personality due to my self-inflicting sickness," she wrote.

The fashion blogger added, "My head was killing me, and I was in no mood to make small talk with a guy I didn’t know. A few minutes passed by before he insulted me which actually made me laugh and gained my attention. I admired the fact that he was funny since I love to laugh. The more we chatted, the more I realized that we had a lot in common.”

David resided in Canada, meanwhile Sai stayed in the Big Apple. Sai nearly canceled the pair's first date as she was feeling sick. Then, David arrived at Sai's home with flowers and a get-well basket. These two lovebirds were in a long-distance relationship for a few years.

When did Sai De Silva and David Craig get married?

Sai De Silva and David Craig tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017. The couple exchanged their vows on June 16, 2017. They share two kids: an 11-year-old daughter named London and a 7-year-old son whose name is Rio.

Unlike his wife Sai who is a renowned public figure, David is a private man. “He likes his privacy. In a world where we share everything, it’s nice to have something that is private in my life," Sai shared in her blog.

