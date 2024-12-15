'RHOSLC': Why Monica Garcia should not return to the Bravo show

'RHOSLC' alum Monica Garcia is desperate to make her Bravo show return

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' alum Monica Garcia was let go from the Bravo series, but her fans are still holding out hope for her return. Andy Cohen has teased that he would love to see Monica return, but casting for Season 6 remains under wraps. However, re-casting Monica would be a major mistake.

The current cast of the Bravo show, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Angie Katsanevas as well as the newbies, Bronwyn Bateman and Britani Bateman, are enough to stir drama and entertain fans. The current season has received positive reviews and has gradually become fans' favorite. Season 5 is one of the most entertaining, dramatic, and fan-loved editions. Meanwhile, Monica appeared to be more interested in the fame that comes with being on a Bravo show. She scripted her scenes and staged the fights with her mother, all to stay relevant on social media and secure more air-time. The show is all about a glimpse into the real lives of the Bravo show stars but Monica only shows her fake drama.

Monica Garcia should not return to 'RHOSLC' (Instagram/@monicanikigarcia)

Monica Garcia desperately wants to return to 'RHOSLC'

'RHOSLC' alum Monica Garcia has recently hinted that she is desperate for her comeback. The reality star took to her Instagram and shared a video taking a dig at Heather Gay and her memoir 'Good Time Girl'. Heather claimed that Monica had previously told her that Jen Shah's husband, Sharrieff Shah, tried to kiss her. Both Monica and Sharrieff have denied the claim. However, Monica has claimed that she could have sued Heather for false accusations but would not because the lawsuit could jeopardize her chance of returning to the Bravo show.

She shared, "This is a trap. This is a bait. I'm not falling for it." Monica explained, "If I sue her for defamation, I can’t come back to the show." She further teased that her co-stars have attempted to keep away from the Bravo show adding, "Y'all don’t know the lengths that certain people have gone to, to keep me off this show... Not today, Satan. Not today, honey."

Why was Monica Garcia fired from 'RHOSLC'?

Monica Garcia made her 'RHOSLC' debut in Season 4 but it soon turned out to be her last season. Monica was exposed to be behind a social media account 'Reality Von Tease' that trolled her fellow housewives. Heather Gay never liked Monica and took it upon herself to investigate her past, uncovering a shocking truth in the process.

However, Monica admitted that she was one of several people running an Instagram account which was initially created to expose Jen Shah's scandal and mistreatment of her employees. After Monica's expose, multiple videos of her stalking Jen and invading her personal life swirled around the internet making things more controversial.