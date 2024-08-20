Will Alfie return for 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2? Here's what to expect after that awkward 'break up'

Despite their breakup, Alfie’s love for Emily is far from over

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, the aftermath of Gabriel and Camille's ill-fated wedding has profound consequences, particularly for Emily and Alfie's relationship. Since meeting in French class, Emily (Lily Collins) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) have developed a deep romantic connection, navigating through the ups and downs of their evolving bond.

However, their relationship faces a sudden and painful rupture in the Season 3 finale when Camille (Camille Razat) exposes Gabriel's lingering feelings for Emily. This revelation not only disrupts Gabriel's marriage to Camille but also drives a wedge between Alfie and Emily, leaving their future uncertain.

Alfie's heartbreak deepens as Emily's choice becomes clear in 'Emily in Paris'

Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (Netflix/@stephaniebranchu)

In 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Episode 1, Alfie's emotional journey is put to the test as he grapples with the fallout from the previous season's dramatic events. Lucien Laviscount's portrayal of Alfie captures the depth of his character's inner turmoil, especially as his relationship with Emily (Lily Collins) comes under intense scrutiny.

The season begins with Emily in dilemma, who is caught between her professional responsibilities and her unresolved feelings for Alfie. Julien's (Samuel Arnold) client, AMI, has approved a campaign called 'Love is in the Air,' which centers around Emily and Alfie's relationship.

The campaign requires them to share a romantic kiss in front of thousands at the French Open, but there's a significant hitch Alfie doesn't want to participate in the ad or even talk to Emily after the heartbreaking events of the Season 3 finale.

Alfie's reluctance stems from the pain and betrayal he feels after learning that Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) still harbors feelings for Emily, a revelation that Camille (Camille Razat) exposed during their ill-fated wedding. Despite his unwavering loyalty to Emily throughout their relationship, Alfie is deeply hurt, and this emotional wound keeps him from fully committing to the campaign.

Will Alfie get Emily back in 'Emily in Paris'?

Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (Netflix/@stephaniebranchu)

However, whether Alfie is still in love with Emily lingers throughout the season. Even after their breakup, it's clear that Alfie still has unresolved feelings for her. This becomes evident during a masquerade ball organized by Agence Grateau, where Alfie and Emily share a flirtatious reunion.

The chemistry between them is undeniable, but Emily ultimately chooses Gabriel, leaving Alfie heartbroken once again. In a moment of vulnerability, Alfie approaches a woman at the party whom he mistakes for Emily and confesses that he made a huge mistake by letting her go.

However, when he realizes it's not Emily, he is devastated to see her leaving the party with Gabriel. This blow is enough to make Alfie withdraw, and he disappears for the next two episodes, leaving fans to wonder about his fate.

The show's creator, Darren Star, confirmed that Lucien Laviscount will return in Season 4, Part 2. While details about his role remain under wraps, Laviscount hinted that Alfie's journey is far from over. He acknowledged that Alfie's attempts to win Emily back were driven by selflessness and a desire to do what's right for her, even if it meant hurting himself in the process.

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 trailer