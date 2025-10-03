‘Elsbeth’ showrunner teases return of a fan-favorite character for season 3 — and honestly, the hype is real

Set to debut on Sunday, October 12, 'Elsbeth' Season 3 will also feature a surprising 'The Good Fight' cameo

CBS 'Elsbeth' is all set to welcome back a fan-favorite character! The legal drama, which is the off shoot of 'The Good Wife,' explores the life of an unconventional attorney, Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), working in the NYPD as a consent decree with a secret agenda. With season 3 set to premiere on Sunday, October 12, the showrunner has given fans hope, teasing the return of a prominent character, and honestly, the wait is getting harder than ever.

The actor in discussion is Ioan Gruffudd, who could be returning to 'Elsbeth' as Angus Oliphant-Donnachaidh, as per Geek Sided. In a preview of the show's return, showrunner Jonathan Tolins teased the possibility but stopped short of confirming it. "We hope to see Angus again, but that remains to be seen," he told TVLine. Notably, Gruffudd first appeared in season 2, episode 11, 'Tiny Town,' as "a handsome and charming artist who witnessed a New York murder from his small Scottish town via a video feed." The character quickly won over fans, with one posting on the r/ElsbethTVSeries subreddit about hoping for Elsbeth and Angus to officially become a couple.

A fan commented, "I certainly hope so. Ioan Gruffudd is a great actor, and I really liked how he and Elsbeth clicked. Besides, dude traveled 3,000 miles to see her, so something else needs to be shown of their relationship," while another added, "I just started watching the show. This is like my second or third episode. I loved it. Elsbeth is so fun to watch. The episode is definitely going to make me watch all the prev episodes I believe on paramount. Angus. I’m straight, but he’s a very good looking dude. You go girl. I hope he comes back. I, also loved his song (and he can sing too…). Yes, I’m straight lol."

Meanwhile, another noted, "Yeah I can't wait to see him in season 3, which I'm hoping will happen." A fan shared, "I would like to see him come back. I like to see Elsbeth have a love interest." Another remarked, "I just finished watching this episode and it’s why I went searching for this subreddit. I really hope Angus is n more episodes." A fan shared, "I really hope so!!! I adore the actor and it’s a shame his career didn’t take off as well in the US. I hope he comes back! I love that he gets to keep his accent too."

Notably, 'Elsbeth' Season 3 will also feature a 'The Good Fight' reunion as Sarah Steele reprises her role as Marissa Gold, as per TV Insider. Reportedly, Gold will return not as an investigator but working as the campaign manager for New York City mayoral hopeful Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez) in an episode titled 'Poetic Justice.' She and Elsbeth will reconnect at a charity event.