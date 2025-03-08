Drew Barrymore and Andrew Rannells reenacted a romantic movie scene — and it got really wild

"By the way, is that what it feels like to kiss? Wait, one more, please,” Barrymore said before leaning in for a kiss for the third time.

Drew Barrymore is never shy about her emotions, and she proved it again on a whimsical episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ when she couldn’t stop smooching Andrew Rannells. Rannells joined Barrymore for a hilarious Thanksgiving-themed segment, and things escalated fast as they playfully embraced their roles as a couple at a family dinner. Dating expert Damona Hoffman and etiquette expert Sara Jane Ho set the scene with tips on bringing a date home for the holidays. Meanwhile, Ross Mathews set up a scenario giving a cue—“Let’s say that Andrew and Drew are boyfriend and girlfriend... And they’re at the Thanksgiving family dinner table and they start putting the PDA on and it’s getting kind of hot and — oh, my God.”

What started as a fun roleplay quickly turned into a full-on makeout session, much to the delight or shock of the audience and panelists. The duo took a green bean and reenacted the iconic ‘Lady and the Tramp’ spaghetti scene, slowly inching toward each other until their lips met. After the deed, Barrymore remarked, “God, those green beans, man. They really just get me excited. Let’s have another.” Before going in for another kiss, Rannels leaned into the moment, quipping, “You got a real nice house, Mrs. Barrymore.” But the kissing wagon did not stop there. Barrymore, who has openly spoken about not dating for seven years, seemed to enjoy the moment, asking, “By the way, is that what it feels like to kiss? Wait, one more please,” before leaning in for a kiss for the third time.

Hoffman and Ho, who were there to provide serious advice, could hardly keep a straight face. While Hoffman suggested that the kiss was “a step too far” for a Thanksgiving dinner setting, Ho said that a second PDA is "equivalent to a minute,” requesting couples to keep things short when in family settings. Barrymore’s kissing spree didn’t stop there. In another episode, she shared an unexpected kiss with Matt Bomer—a moment that left her melting like ice cream on a hot day. Barrymore couldn’t obtain her admiration for the actor, exclaiming, “Matt, you’re so hot. I can’t believe I’m actually sitting next to you. In fact, by the way, I don’t know what’s wrong with me; I never meet a straight man I’m attracted to; I only am attracted to gay men. What’s wrong with me?” as stated by Entertainment Weekly.

Drew Barrymore talks to Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey from Fellow Travelers and she and Matt kiss. A really cute video. Matt is so beautiful and sexy 😍 #MattBomer #FellowTravelers #jonathanbailey pic.twitter.com/7VU0oK9HlM — Paolina 🐻😻🐶 (@mrspaolina) December 13, 2023

Bomer, who is married to Simon Halls, played along with Barrymore’s excitement. When she revealed that they had both kissed Rannells in the past, he jokingly suggested, “I think we should round it out. The great Andrew Rannells. We have to close the circle.” The moment led to a quick but memorable kiss, nudging Barrymore to melt on her chair in glee. She exclaimed, “This is the only action I get! I’ll just be in my single, celibate phase and just keep on fantasizing and come to work where I get the best life I’ve ever lived.”

Diving deep in, Rannells and Bomer once had a kissing rendezvous during a game on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.’ The longtime friends teased each other, asking a series of lighthearted questions. Rannells asked, “When was the last time you brushed your teeth?” Bomer gave a snarky response, “More recently than you,” before finally leaning in for a kiss, much to the delight of the audience.