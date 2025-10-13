‘Matlock’ Season 2 brings intense drama, here’s when and where to watch Kathy Bates back in action

Matty Matlock returns to the courtroom with shocking new secrets, fiery cases, and a hunt for justice that’s far from over.

America’s favorite courtroom strategist is back in session. CBS’s ‘Matlock,’ the hit reimagining of Andy Griffith’s beloved 1980s legal drama, has returned for its second season. It brings back Kathy Bates as the sharp, determined attorney Madeline “Matty” Matlock. The second season premiered on October 12, with new episodes continuing on CBS and will be available to stream live with Paramount+ Premium. Viewers with standard Paramount+ subscriptions can catch the episodes the following day. The reboot first premiered in fall 2024 and immediately caught attention for its modern spin on the classic legal procedural.

This version follows Matty, a widowed former lawyer who cleverly secures a position at an elite New York law firm. And it was not just to reignite her career, but to uncover the truth behind her daughter’s death amid the opioid crisis. By the season 1 finale, the series revealed its biggest twist yet: Julian (Jason Ritter), the ex-husband of Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), was the one who concealed evidence that could have saved Matty’s daughter. Season 2 picks up directly after that shocking revelation, promising high-stakes drama both inside and outside the courtroom.

The new season wastes no time diving into the aftermath of the Season 1 cliffhanger. CBS’s official synopsis for the premiere episode reads: “Matty questions the paternity of the man claiming to be Alfie’s father. Also, the team takes on an arson case while Olympia tries to protect Julian’s involvement in the Wellbrexa case.” The second season premiered with its first episode, 'The Before Times,' on Sunday, October 12, before moving to its regular Thursday night timeslot starting October 16. As reported by The Wrap, the following episode, titled 'Another Matlock,' will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

While CBS has not yet confirmed the total number of episodes for the new season, fans can expect a similar rollout to Season 1, which spanned 19 episodes and concluded with a two-part finale. Academy Award winner Kathy Bates once again leads the show, turning Matty Matlock into one of network TV’s most complex legal protagonists. She’s joined by Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, who’s juggling loyalty, justice, and personal turmoil. And Jason Ritter, whose morally conflicted Julian continues to add tension to the firm’s already fragile dynamic.

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, Marshall hinted that her character is going to “bring hell in Jacobson Moore”, saying, “I think that Olympia is for the people. And I think that — I believe that — Olympia is going to do what's right.” Series creator and executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman also teased that the season will explore more about Matty’s secret motives and who within the firm truly knows the full story. Urman added that there’s still so “much more story” to tell.