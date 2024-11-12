'DWTS' pro Sasha Farber’s move could give Devin Strader the attention he wanted

‘DWTS’ pro Sasha Farber responds' to Jenn Tran's ex-Devin Strader’s insensitive comment about his name

‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Sasha Farber has responded to Jenn Tran's ex-Devin Strader’s insensitive comment about his name, and it seems a bit unnecessary. Devin previously took a jab at Sasha, saying, “Sasha is a girl’s name,” after a netizen commented on his Instagram post, “Jenn found a great guy, his name is Sasha.” Instead of letting the remark slide, Devin chose to seize the opportunity to take shots at both Sasha and Jenn, even calling them “jobless.”

In response, Sasha took to his Instagram story, firing back with, “The name Sasha is short for Alexander, you know who else had the same name? Alexander the Great!!!” While Sasha’s comeback was certainly a retort to the negative comment, he could have opted to ignore Devin’s attempt to stir drama instead. By engaging, Sasha gave Devin the attention he probably wanted, only fueling the cycle of negativity. However, Sasha had every right to defend himself, especially given the unwarranted hate directed at his name. His response was likely driven by frustration over the unnecessary mockery.

‘DWTS’ pro Sasha Farber's responds to Devin Strader's comment about his name (Instagram/@sashafarber1)

‘DWTS’ pro Sasha Farber takes another swipe at Devin Strader in his latest Instagram story

Not content with just one response, ‘DWTS’ pro Sasha Farber continued to address Devin Strader’s insensitive remarks. In a follow-up Instagram Story, Sasha shared a US Weekly article that highlighted his support for his ‘DWTS’ partner, Jenn Tran, following her dramatic breakup with Devin.

The article praised Sasha as her “guiding light” during the tough time, underscoring his advice on focusing on real-life relationships rather than online negativity. Sasha’s message also conveyed to Jenn that friends and family are what truly count at the end of the day.

‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Sasha Farber supported Jenn Tran after her dramatic breakup (Instagram/@sashafarber1)

Are ‘Dancing With The Stars’ stars Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran dating?

While 'DWTS' Season 33 partners Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber haven’t confirmed a relationship, there are plenty of hints suggesting a romantic spark. Despite being eliminated from the show last month, the two have stayed close, raising eyebrows with their frequent outings. They were recently seen attending the Wicked premiere together, and on November 6, they stepped out side-by-side in Los Angeles.

Adding fuel to the rumors, Jenn even shared a TikTok last month about the private dance rehearsals they held during their time on 'DWTS'. It’s safe to say their chemistry goes beyond the dance floor.

'DWTS' pair Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber fuel dating rumors (Instagram/@jenntran)

Why did Jenn Tran and Devin Strader break up?

During the Season 21 finale of 'The Bachelorette', 'The Bachelor' alum Jenn got engaged to Devin, but their romance quickly soured. Jenn later shared on After the Final Rose in September that Devin gave her the cold shoulder right after the filming stopped, ultimately breaking up with her during a brief 15-minute phone call.

"He was making bold proclamations of love and then suddenly the next day he was like, nothing and he denied ever being in love," Jenn told host Jesse Palmer during the Sept. 3 episode. "All the promises he had made to me, all of the love that he had wanted to give to me wasn't there anymore."