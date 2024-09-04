Is Jenn Tran OK? ‘The Bachelorette’ star reveals she’s 'healing’ following devastating breakup with Devin Strader

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 has finally come to an end! For those unversed, the finale culminated in a romantic engagement between Jenn Tran and Devin Strader. Viewers were captivated by their love story and the emotional journey they shared throughout the season. However, in a surprising turn of events that left fans reeling, Jenn disclosed that Devin had decided to end their engagement during a phone call. This unexpected revelation cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a fairy tale conclusion, leaving many to wonder what had gone wrong in their relationship. Jenn recently took to her Instagram Story to express her reflections on the much-anticipated series finale. In her Instagram Story, Jenn candidly discussed her current emotional state and how she is coping after experiencing a heartbreaking breakup with Devin, a fellow contestant on the show.

The Vietnamese beauty's openness about the challenges she has faced since the conclusion of the season provides a glimpse into her journey of healing and self-discovery following such a significant and public relationship. "I promise I am healing and I am going to be okay but spreading hate or direct harm to someone else does not help my healing journey," she wrote in her Instagram Story.

Jenn Tran is single now (@abc)

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran asks fans not to spread ‘negative energy’ online

In a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram Story, Jenn Tran expressed her strong stance against cyberbullying. She emphasized her commitment to fostering a community rooted in love and empathy, urging her followers to embrace positivity instead of negativity.

"Tonight was hard. I am so overwhelmed by the love you have all given me. With every message of love I want to say this loud and clear I do not condone hate messages to anyone. There is no need to rub salt in anyone's wound and if you're truly supporting me you will understand that I lead with love and empathy," Jenn wrote.

"I do not believe in spreading negative energy. People can be held accountable for their own actions in their own lives without cyberbullying. The universe will work it all out," she further added.

Jenn continued, "Words hurt and I've been in the direct line of fire for that and I know what that feels like. I don't wish that upon anyone, no matter what."

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran asks fans not to spread negativity (Instagram/@jenntran)

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Jenn Tran opens up on Devin Strader split

Jenn Tran has addressed her breakup with Devin Strader. During the finale of 'The Bachelorette' season 21, Jenn and Devin got engaged in Hawaii, but they later announced their breakup. After the Final Rose special, Jenn discussed their relationship, stating that Devin's feelings shifted almost right after the engagement.

"As soon as we had left Hawaii, things were just different. It kind of just felt like he was pulling away all the promises that he had made to me — wanting to move somewhere together, and wanting to have this future planned out, and wanting to see each other all the time," Jenn told Jesse Palmer.

Jenn mentioned that she became "confused" when she stopped getting calls and texts from Devin. Later, she received a call from her fiancé one night.

"He called me, and he basically broke off the engagement. He said he didn't love me anymore, feel the same way and felt like something had been off since the second thing he proposed. He regretted getting engaged," she said.

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran spills the beans on split from Devin Strader (@abc)

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Jenn Tran wanted to work on things with Devin Strader

Jenn acknowledged the pressures that come with being engaged on a reality show and expressed her willingness to work on her relationship with Devin.

"Let's just be together. We don't have to be engaged I want a life with you, I don't need a ring on my finger," Jenn recalled telling Devin.

The ABC star went on to say, "He was checked out. It wasn't what he wanted anymore. And I've been fighting for the relationship, trying to do everything I can to empathize with him and try to make things work. He didn't want to go to couples counseling. He didn't want to fight for the relationship anymore."

Following that 15-minute call, Jenn stated that Devin has not replied to her attempts to contact him.

"We were full-blown engaged and in love and now you're ignoring my text like I mean nothing to you," Jenn said.