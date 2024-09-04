'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran makes major accusation against Devin Strader following split

The Bachelorette's Jenn Tran slams Devin Strader for continuing to follow Maria Georgas on social media following their breakup

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Jenn Tran confronts Devin Strader for the first time since he broke off their engagement over the phone. Devin and Jenn broke up after getting the last rose on the Season 21 finale of 'The Bachelorette', which aired on Tuesday, September 3.

In the After the Final Rose episode, the couple discussed their relationship and the repercussions of their split. "What I can't understand is everything that you did after we broke our engagement," Jenn said to Devin before throwing a bombshell regarding another Bachelor Nation member.

"Ending the engagement on a phone call, and the next day, I wake up to you following girls on Instagram — not just any girl, but Maria [Georgas]. Not only is that so disrespectful to everything that we had shared, I just don't understand it."

"Why would you do something like that?" she questioned, alluding to her former castmate from Joey Graziadei's season. "Because it completely invalidated our entire relationship, everything that I had felt for you, everything that we'd felt for each other."

As of now, there's no sign that Devin and Maria are seeing each other. Maria recently sparked dating rumors with 'Perfect Match' star Harry Jowsey after being spotted together.

Is The Bachelor's Maria Georgas dating 'Perfect Match' star Harry Jowsey?

During Joey's season of 'The Bachelor', Maria advanced far enough to return home following the Hometown dates. However, Maria was labeled as one of the season's villains due to her occasionally brazen attitude toward the other females and her incapacity to find common ground with any of them.

Harry also suffered a similar fate over several seasons of 'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Perfect Match' on Netflix. However, it's possible that Harry's failure to genuinely stay committed to other women ultimately led to his failure.

Maria's Instagram suggests that they might have only had to go past some messy reality TV situations before realizing they were the perfect match for one another. Or anything along those lines, you know?

Maria posted a video from a night out with Harry on her Instagram Stories on August 9. Naturally, the issue with Stories is that they disappear after a while, therefore Maria's Instagram does not have any everlasting images of her and Harry together.

The footage was also saved by enthusiasts for Reddit posting. However, a lot of fans and followers believe that video to be sufficient to conclude that Maria and Harry are currently dating.

Maria and Harry are shown hanging out with pals in the videos, and in one of them, you can see Harry's hand resting on Maria's knee.

'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran calls out ex-fiance Devin Strader for clubbing post-breakup

Jenn lashed out at Devin for partying in New York City with another of her suitors, Jeremy Simon, only hours after their breakup. When Devin claimed to have gone to the city to visit a job client, Jenn inquired, "At the club?"

"Am I not allowed to live a life?" he responded, continuing, "When we left the show, I had a lot of doubts, and regretfully and sadly, I suppressed those feelings, and I did come clean to you about that."

"I can't sit here and just listen to everything you say. You told me, 'I love you so much. You're the one I want to wake up every day and fight for you'. Where was the fight? When did you try to fight for our relationship? I fought," Jenn said.

Why did Devin Strader break up with The Bachelorette's Jenn Tran?

Devin later acknowledged that he "fell short" of Jenn's requirements. "I watched you grow, and then I watched myself contribute to your regression," he told her.

"And that hurt — that hurt me. You don't deserve to compromise your standards to be happy," he added.

To which Jenn replied, "You weren't ready to fight for love. The woman that stood there was ready to fight for love, was ready to give everything into a person, was ready to start a family, was ready to be loved, and understood what it meant to fully love somebody, to go through the hard times, to go through the happy times, to go through every single obstacle in life with somebody unwaveringly no matter what."

Subsequently, Devin informed Jenn that she was "trying to condense this," reaffirming his genuine affection for her. "I know that I fell short of a lot of your expectations to the point where you, like you said, you were doing things that were diminishing who you were," he admitted.

"And you can sit here and say, I'm a liar, this and that, I'm not gonna deny you on any of those things," he said.

