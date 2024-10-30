Gender bias allegations against 'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba resurface after Danny and Witney criticism

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing with the Stars' viewers missed a golden opportunity to witness a perfect 30 on Halloween Night, all thanks to Carrie Ann Inaba and her puzzling judging criteria. Throughout the evening, Carrie threw around 10s like confetti for every performance. However, after Danny Amendola and Witney Carson delivered a stunning Viennese Waltz to 'Secrets', the theme from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, she stood out as the lone judge who wasn’t impressed.

It appeared she wasn’t the only judge but also the only spectator left unimpressed by their captivating routine. Judge Bruno Tonioli described the performance as spellbinding, while Derek Hough declared it "absolute perfection." Despite the accolades from her fellow judges, Carrie Ann argued that this particular performance was the "most critical" to judge due to its complexity. Her comment prompted boos from the audience, although Derek offered his support.

In a surprising twist, despite Carrie Ann's dissent, Derek and Bruno awarded the duo solid 10s, while Carrie gave them a mere 9. While her score may be defensible to some, it raises eyebrows, especially considering she awarded 10s to everyone else that night, except Danny and Ilona Maher. While Ilona's performance may have missed the mark, Danny’s was spectacular. Carrie's controversial decision has sparked concerns about whether it’s time for her to be replaced, with fans even starting a Change.org petition calling for her dismissal.

Does Carrie Ann Inaba have a bias against women?

After scoring Danny Amendola and Witney Carson on Halloween night, Carrie Ann Inaba found herself making headlines for alleged gender bias against women. Critics have long accused her of coddling male contestants while offering harsher critiques to female dancers, leading to perceptions that she favors men. Some have even raised concerns about racial bias, citing her past feedback on contestants like Tinashe and Normani, who participated in earlier seasons.

Carrie’s low scores for Danny and Ilona, both strong and accomplished women, have further fueled the debate over her judging style. Once again, she has landed in hot water, with many questioning her fairness and calling attention to her perceived bias against female contestants.

Carrie Ann Inaba has often faced criticism for her feedback

It wasn't long ago that former 'DWTS' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy expressed his disapproval of Carrie Ann Inaba for failing to provide constructive feedback to this season's contestants. A strong advocate for helpful criticism, Maksim emphasized that the show is lacking in this regard. "You know, I don't know what Carrie Ann is saying at all," he remarked. This isn’t the first time Carrie has faced backlash. She also has previously clashed with Maksim and has often been criticized for her giving out low scores, particularly for female performers. This has led many to call for her replacement.

Who can replace Carrie Ann Inaba?

With Carrie Ann Inaba's popularity waning among 'DWTS' viewers, many are advocating for a replacement, with Mark Ballas being a top contender. He has even been compared for his judging skills to those of Len Goodman, raising hopes that he could take Carrie Ann's place next season. This would also provide a perfect opportunity for Mark to return to 'DWTS,' especially after announcing his retirement as a pro dancer.

