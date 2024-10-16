Dump the celeb judges, 'DWTS' has found Len Goodman's replacement, and he's been there 20 seasons

Former 'DWTS' champ Mark Ballas returned as a guest judge post retirement

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Beloved 'Dancing With the Stars' professional Mark Ballas has graced the ABC show for 20 seasons. Over the years, he has secured the series’ Mirrorball Trophy three times and won a whole lotta love from viewers. However, after all these contributions, the dancer bid farewell to the show as a pro in March 2023. Fortunately, he returned to build his legacy as a guest judge on 'DWTS,' offering his top-notch and insightful critiques to the dancers.

With Mark extending his support to the contestants, his clear judgment sets him apart from the other celebrity guest judges. There's no denying that the show has often faced criticism for failing to provide constructive feedback, leaving many contestants in tears. Judges like Gene Simmons have been criticized for awarding scores based on attraction rather than performance. Recently, Maksim Chmerkovskiy called out Carrie Ann Inaba for not offering helpful feedback to this season's contestants. All in all, it’s clear that having Mark as a permanent judge would be a far better choice, given his profound understanding of dance compared to celebrities with little to no knowledge of the art form.

'DWTS' star Mark Ballas as a permanent judge would be a far better choice (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Mark Ballas is very different from a usual 'DWTS' judge

Digging deeper into why Mark should be a permanent judge on 'DWTS' reveals how he stands out from the rest of the judges. His helpful dance tips to contestant Stephen Nedoroscik showcased his abilities as a judge. It's clear that Mark is an excellent critic who delivers feedback without being harsh. One could argue that he could be the perfect replacement for Len Goodman. Given the ongoing criticism of Carrie Ann over the years, Mark could even take her place. Having Mark as a permanent judge would be an excellent choice, especially since he is well-loved and aligns perfectly with the show's concept.

Mark Ballas as a permanent judge would be an excellent choice (Instagram/@markballas)

The shocking reason Mark Ballas walked away from 'Dancing With the Stars' as a pro dancer

'DWTS' winner Mark announced his retirement last year while on stage with his season 31 partner, Charli D’Amelio. "I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance," he said. However, Mark did not elaborate on the reasons behind his decision. Later, in an Instagram post, he hinted that he was initially unwilling to join 'DWTS' but ultimately did so anyway. The specific reason behind his retirement seems to be the toll that dancing took on his body. "My body couldn’t even fathom a thought of doing this [in] six months," he wrote in the caption.

Mark Ballas announced his retirement while on stage with his season 31 partner, Charli D’Amelio (officialdwts/ TikTok)

Mark Ballas has no tolerance for 'DWTS' politics

Over the years, many have criticized 'DWTS' for internal politics and poor feedback from the judges. Even Mark seems to have had enough of it. Rumors suggest that he threw a fit after being eliminated with Shawn Johnson from a dance marathon, reportedly jumping up and down and stomping off the stage after the announcement. Mark’s approach to the show as a pure dance competition, rather than just a reality TV spectacle, sets him apart from the usual contestants. He is much more disciplined and serious about dance than the entertainment factor.