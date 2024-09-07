Why was Tinashe cut from 'Selling Sunset' Season 8? Netflix show faces backlash over disgraced footballer's cameo

Chrishell Stause from 'Selling Sunset' shares details about scenes excluded from Season 8

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset's' eighth season premiere is being celebrated by Chrishell Stause, who is providing a few behind-the-scenes details! On Friday, September 6, the real estate agent celebrated the release of the new season of the popular Netflix series by sharing on Instagram what was left out of the episode.

Tinashe, who was "happy to help" but "sad" that sequences they filmed together were left out of the upcoming season, was included in the opening photo of Chrishell's post.

"These days of filming didn't make it into season 8 of #SellingSunset so I can post them now," the caption stated. "Thank you @tinashenow for being amazing! Happy to help you anytime again. Was sad it wasn't included."

After learning the unfortunate news, fans took to Reddit to slam the production for ripping them off the opportunity of watching Tinashe mingle with the 'Selling Sunset' cast. On Reddit, one user asked, "They cut TINASHE out of the season over anything else?!?" as they quipped, "Production did not matched her freak."

Another person commented, "WHATTT?? Production is so s**t fr." One user further wrote, "Not mother Tinashe being cut out?!?! Everyone stream Quantum Baby."

A fourth person added, "Tinashe is my FAVORITE and it would have been an fantasy to see her on SS 😭😭 What a disappointment!!"

Deshaun Watson's 'Selling Sunset' cameo causes further controversy

Some viewers brought up the fact that Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and harassment by 26 women in 2021 and 2022, was highlighted on the show, as one of the affluent clients. According to various reports, Deshaun would book a massage with a female therapist.

When alone with the therapist, he would try to compel her into different sexual actions. In addition to the constant sexual solicitations, some therapists said that Deshaun purposefully displayed his penis and touched them with it. Someone said he ejaculated over her arm. Others say he touched them improperly.

Deshaun has refuted all claims. Twenty-three of the 26 lawsuits brought against Deshaun have been settled, one has been dropped, and two remain pending (all civil actions).

Fans, with so much information on their plate, sure didn't take the professional football quarterback's cameo on in a good light.

One user wrote, "AND they kept in Deshaun Watson who had been accused of sexual assault by 30 women?!? My jaw dropped when he showed up. Had to fast forward through that entire scene."

Another person chimed in writing, "Yeah fr they showed that football player with SA allegations...yet not G and Chrishell talking about having children."

One user also sighed, "Seriously WTF. And they kept the cringe Love Island guy and the man accused by 30 women of sexual assault?? They really fumbled this season."

Chrishell Stause claims Emma Hernan's 'actual' beau failed to make it to 'Selling Sunset' Season 8

In addition, Chrishell expressed gratitude to G Flip, her partner, for "opening up and filming" with her, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani. "Was surprised where we are and where we’ve been in our family process didn’t make it. Very sweet of you to film for me even though I know you don’t love it. I love you," she noted.

"Fav look of mine this day I shot with @themarybonnet needs to be posted 🥰 A scene where Emma introduced us to who she actually WAS dating. This was pretty funny bc I didn’t like him. So maybe it’s for the best 😆😅," her caption added.

This information should further trigger the fans at the back of the controversy surrounding Emma dating a married man.

'Selling Sunset' deletes sweet scene featuring Chrishell Stause's rescue dog

Chrishell concluded her post by adding that a sequence featuring her and her rescue dog Gracie hanging out with new cast member Alanna Gold was also deleted from the new season.

"And welcome to the show @thealannagold We kinda knew this may get scrapped. But it was cute and fun and Gracie looks so cute 🥰 Let me know your thoughts on #SellingSunset season 8. I have a few guesses….," she penned.

