'DWTS' stars Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber have been robbed!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 has ignited a storm of controversy and disappointment with an elimination that has fans crying out for justice. This season, the spotlight shone brightly on the dynamic duo of Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber, whose performances on Halloween night captivated audiences and left a lasting impression. However, their journey in the competition took an unexpected and unfair turn when they were eliminated, much to the dismay of their devoted fans.

Jenn and Sasha kicked off the night with a performance that was perfectly attuned to the spooky spirit of Halloween. Dressed in costumes that blended elegance with eerie charm, they showcased their chemistry and impeccable technique, bringing every step to life. Competing head-to-head with the formidable duo of Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Jenn and Sasha brought the heat with an electrifying salsa to the infectious 'Jump In The Line.'

Their flawless legwork and infectious energy had the audience on the edge of their seats, as they executed intricate moves with precision and flair. Despite their stellar performances, the pair were unjustly deprived of the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, leaving fans feeling robbed of a well-deserved victory.

'DWTS' star Jenn Tran perfectly embraces the creepy character

'DWTS' star Jenn Tran wowed the judges with her remarkable ability to embody her spooky character, a talent that shone brightly throughout her performance. Bruno Tonioli praised her for truly sinking her teeth into the routine, asserting that she commanded the dance with confidence and flair.

Carrie Ann Inaba was equally impressed, lauding the fluidity and precision of all her movements. Derek Hough highlighted the captivating opening, noting that Jenn remained in character from start to finish, truly bringing the Halloween spirit to life on the dance floor.

Sasha Farber reflects on his 'DWTS' experience with Jenn Tran

'DWTS' pro Sasha Farber was seemingly a bit emotional about his and Jenn Tran's elimination and reflected on the their end of journey on social media. He shared a video of their performance and wrote, "Well what can I say here is our last dance 🥹💔grateful for everything this show has done for me including getting to meet you @jenntran to my partner Jenn."

He then called Jenn a Wonder Woman and claimed, "This was such a tough week and you came out on top, you showed so much growth and dedication through all your injuries, blood sweat, and tears." He praised Jenn's dedication adding, "You started this show with no dance experience, and look at you now, I’m so happy our paths crossed and excited for the future!!!! We will always keep on dancing through life!!!"

