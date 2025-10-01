Henry Cavill’s ‘Highlander’ lands iconic Oscar winner in a villainous role, and we’re obsessed with the cast

The star-studded cast of ‘Highlander’ also features Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Djimon Hounsou in key roles

The cast of Amazon MGM's 'Highlander' reboot just got even more impressive with the addition of a true acting icon. The film, a remake of the beloved 1980s cult classic, already boasts a star-studded lineup led by Henry Cavill, alongside Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Djimon Hounsou in key roles. Now, in an exciting new update, a triple crown-winning actor has officially signed on to play the film’s main antagonist, raising anticipation for the project even higher.

Jeremy Irons attends the 'House Of Gucci' New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

The Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award winner, Jeremy Irons, has joined the cast of 'Highlander.' The action-fantasy film, produced under Amazon MGM’s United Artists banner and directed by Chad Stahelski, is slated for a theatrical release. Production was originally set to begin in late September or early October, but was pushed back after Henry Cavill sustained an injury during pre-production. Filming is now expected to kick off in early 2026,, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Notably, Cavill takes on the role of Connor MacLeod, a medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers his immortality. With Crowe playing Ramirez, the Highlander faces off against other immortals through the ages until, as the original 1986 movie said, "There can be only one." Michael Finch wrote the script for the 'Highlander' remake, with Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt producing via United Artists, alongside Neal H Moritz, Stahelski's 87 Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner. Notably, Henry Cavill steps into the role of Connor MacLeod, a medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers he’s immortal. With Russell Crowe portraying Ramirez, MacLeod must battle fellow immortals across centuries, until, as the iconic 1986 film famously put it, “There can be only one.” The script for the 'Highlander' remake is penned by Michael Finch, with Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt producing under United Artists, alongside Neal H. Moritz, Chad Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

Talking about Irons, the star is a seasoned actor of stage and screen, known for his versatility, appearing in projects ranging from historical dramas to action films. He is part of season four of Apple TV+'s 'The Morning Show,' earned an Emmy nomination for HBO's limited series 'Watchmen,' played Alfred Pennyworth in DC movies including 2023's 'The Flash,' and is reprising his role as a former CIA director in Amazon's 'The Beekeeper 2,' currently in production.