Tiffany Haddish ‘really wanted’ to date Henry Cavill until she met the ‘weird’ actor: “He’s never had...”

Tiffany Haddish once had a major crush on Henry Cavill, but one awkward encounter completely changed her mind

Tiffany Haddish has been open about her struggles with love, particularly when it comes to dating high-profile men. For years, 'Man of Steel' star Henry Cavill was high on her list. But it seems like that quickly changed after an unexpected meeting. In an interview with LA Time, Haddish recalled, “I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he’s so hot. But I met him, and he was so awkward. It was like, ‘This would be weird,'” as per Page Six. "But I met him and he was so awkward,” Haddish added.

She further said, “It was like, this would be weird. I should be talking to him about Dungeons & Dragons. Maybe he’d be more comfortable." Haddish then jokingly speculated why their interaction may have been so stiff. “Or,” she added, “maybe he’s just never had a Black woman be like, ‘What’s up? What’s your credit score? Do you like spaghetti? I’ll cook for you. Are you afraid of South Central or not?" Still, she couldn’t deny Cavill’s appeal. “But he’s still beautiful,” she concluded. Cavill, who is known for his reserved personality and love of video games and fantasy lore, has not commented on Haddish’s revelations. However, the story only adds to the intrigue surrounding the 'Superman' actor, proving that even Hollywood’s most swoon-worthy leading men can have their awkward moments.

Henry Cavill attends the 2025 AACTA Awards Presented By Foxtel Group at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on February 07, 2025 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dan Peled)

However, on the other hand, Haddish has reportedly closed off to relationships since splitting from rapper-actor Lonnie Rashid Lynn, known as Common in 2021. Common spoke about their break up during a December 2021 episode of 'Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored'. He said, "We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in. The communication, the respect, just all around, man." However, just weeks later, Haddish appeared on the same podcast and admitted she was "very disappointed" by Common’s remarks, as they did not align with "what [he] told [her]," as per Page Six.

Reflecting on their split, Haddish speculated about Common’s dating habits, saying, "He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower." Despite her disappointment, she wished him well, adding, "I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool." Since their breakup, Haddish has remained single and has adopted a new approach to dating, enforcing a strict nine-month limit before moving on.

She also avoids dating celebrities altogether, preferring apps like Bumble over Raya, according to The Los Angeles Times. Reflecting on her past crushes, Haddish admitted that getting to know certain famous men has completely changed her perspective. “All the famous guys I used to think, ‘Oh, I would love to do it to him,’ I know them now and I’m like, ‘No." However, Haddish’s decision to steer clear of dating fellow celebrities isn’t unique in Hollywood. According to Toofab, many stars, including Adele and Camila Mendes, have shared their preference for dating non-famous individuals.