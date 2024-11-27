‘Wicked’ moviegoers condemn ‘disrespectful’ trend breaking theater rules

A new social media trend has stirred frustration among 'Wicked' fans, prompting them to unite in protest

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer 'Wicked' debuted with a bang, soaring to massive box office success. As the film enters the second week, it continues to enchant musical lovers. However, one social media has irked many cinema goes, leading to a debate among 'Wicked' fans.

On Sunday, November 24, an X user that goes by the name Nat, started a thread asking people to post the 'Wicked' photos. Sharing one herself, she wrote, "Show ur 'wicked part 1' photosss." Her tweet went viral with many users posting pictures of the big screen as they watched the musical film. At the same time, many people are finding this trend disrespectful.

show ur “wicked part 1” photosss pic.twitter.com/TkV2S4insa — nat (@nat_dwbua_) November 24, 2024

Cinema lovers lash out as new 'Wicked' trend goes viral

'Wicked' features Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in lead (Universal Pictures)

The tweet that started the trend has received 18.5 million views and over 2,000 comments in just four days. While thousands of people joined the thread to share their pictures, many people participated to call it out. One of the agitated X users tweeted, "Just a thread of the worst movie goers."

Just a thread of the worst movie goers. — 3basketcases (@3basketcases) November 24, 2024

Cinema lovers claim that the usage of phones in theatres destroys the watching experience for everyone. Emphasizing the same, someone wrote, “It’s people like you that ruin cinema experiences." Another user blasted out as he wrote, "Any p****s who are on their F*****G PHONES during a film your are worse than the slobs that leave their discarded food & drinks all over theatre room. This is why I don't go to the theaters anymore to watch movies too many inconsiderate a**holic p****s.”

It’s people like you that ruin cinema experiences — Daniel Halawi (@dan9700) November 24, 2024

Any pricks who are on their FUCKING PHONES during a film your are worse than the slobs that leave their discarded food & drinks all over theatre room.

This is why I don't go to the theaters anymore to watch movies too many inconsiderate assholic pricks. — CineHoarder (@MrJamSpark04) November 24, 2024

A tweet reads, "Everyone taking these photos need to be banned from ever going to the movies again." Another reply on the thread reads, "Omfg put your f*****g phone away."

Everyone taking these photos need to banned from ever going to the movies again. — Beth Baisch 📸 (@BethBaisch) November 25, 2024

Omfg put your fucking phone away — Sƿɿძ૯ylɿf૯  (@SpideylifeOne) November 24, 2024

A user defended the trend by writing, "Y’all r crybabies if someone taking a subtle pic is bothering u so much u might need to get that checked," to which someone replied, "Y'all are a liar if you think all these phone addicts took one subtle pic and put their phone away for 2 hours."

y’all r crybabies if someone taking a subtle pic is bothering u so much u might need to get that checked 😭 — ٰ (@antibullyadvct) November 25, 2024

y'all are a liar if you think all these phone addicts took one subtle pic and put their phone away for 2 hours — 3basketcases (@3basketcases) November 25, 2024

Well, this debate is likely to reach no conclusion. We live in a time when people like to record every good moment, be it going out for coffee spotting a butterfly, or stepping out for movies. While the social media thread may be buzzing with heated arguments, it’s unlikely to see those debates spill over into physical confrontations at theatres as most people prefer to mind their own business.

'Wicked' soars high at the box office

Ariana Grande in 'Wicked' (Universal Pictures)

'Wicked' was released in cinemas in the United States on November 22. In its debut week, it made a whopping $114 million, becoming the biggest-ever opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical.

It also earned the spot of the third highest opener of 2024, behind Deadpool & Wolverine’s $211.4 million and Inside Out 2’s $154.2 million. The film beat out 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' which had earned $111 million in its opening weekend.

