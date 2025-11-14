When will ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 22 return? Here’s what we know after that brutal cliffhanger

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 22's midseason finale ended on a major twist, leaving Dr Jo Wilson's fate uncertain

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 aired its fall finale on Thursday, November 13, but not without some jaw-dropping developments. The mid-season finale concluded on a cliffhanger with Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and her twins' lives being in grave danger, casting a dark shadow on her fate. This unexpected ending also sets up a major emotional plot point, making fans wonder when the show will return from its fall break.

A still from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Instagram| @greysabc)

As per reports, 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 is set to return from its mid-season break on Thursday, January 8, 2026, airing at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT on ABC. Each new episode will continue to stream on Disney+ the following day, just like earlier in the season, as per USA Today. The season consists of 18 episodes in total, as confirmed by ABC. The show aired six episodes before going on a scheduled hiatus, with Episode 6 (the fall finale) airing on Thursday, November 13. After that, the series paused for the holidays and will resume weekly on Thursdays once it returns in January.

For anyone catching up, seasons 1 through 21 are available to stream on both Hulu and Netflix, while season 22 episodes stream exclusively on Hulu after their ABC broadcast. Camilla Luddington recently opened up about Grey's Anatomy’s intense midseason finale, and her comments may worry fans. In the episode 'When I Crash,' Jo, who is pregnant with twins, suffers severe complications and is diagnosed with peripartum cardiomyopathy. When medication fails, doctors rush her into surgery for an emergency C-section, delivering the babies seven weeks early.

Luddington told The Wrap that she had to "emotionally prepare" herself for the midseason finale because of how "dark" it becomes, as she said, "This one and then the next episode after this … it's really dark." With the show now on hiatus, she warned fans about the wait, saying, "If there's one word to sit on, it would be 'brutal.' Emotionally prepare because the next episode coming up after this is worse, to be honest."

She further added, "So yeah, just drink a lot of wine and try to compartmentalize; this is not happening on Grey's Anatomy until January." She also stressed how high the stakes are, revealing, "This is a situation where everything hangs in the balance, and survival is not guaranteed for a lot of us involved. The cost of a mistake could be everything."