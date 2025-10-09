‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star warns season 22 premiere is so intense, fans will be ‘throwing things’ at their TVs

An explosion rocks Grey Sloan Memorial and Camilla Luddington warns fans that no one is safe when ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ returns

Grey Sloan Memorial is in ruins, lives hang in the balance, and Camilla Luddington warns fans to brace for heartbreak. It’s because the season 22 premiere of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is about to explode with emotion, chaos, and shock twists. As ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ gears up for its landmark 22nd season, the fallout from last season’s devastating finale still looms large. The explosion that tore through Grey Sloan Memorial left viewers on edge. And according to Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson, the chaos is far from over.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the 2025 Inspiration Awards Benefiting Step Up, Luddington revealed that the upcoming premiere will be nothing short of a rollercoaster. “Every scene packs a punch,” she teased. “There's so much story that's told in that, that I don't know how we're not a two-hour premiere, honestly. It feels like two hours worth of story. It's intense. Explosive will be a great way to describe it.” The actress didn’t hold back when describing the emotional tone of the new season, saying fans should expect all the highs and lows that have defined ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for nearly two decades.

“It's the Grey's you know and love, but maybe also the Grey's you love to hate a little bit,” Luddington joked. “I think there's going to be some throwing things at your TV screen, which is what Grey's does best too. I think that some things that fans will be happy about and some things they're going to be crying about.” While Luddington wouldn’t spoil who lives or dies after the blast, she made it clear that viewers will need patience. “You will have to wait until the end... sometimes even a little bit into the next episode,” she hinted. “It’s rough. It was not an easy episode to shoot. It was not fun to shoot. It's a ride.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey's Anatomy Official (@greysabc)

Fans will recall that season 21 ended in chaos when a distraught mother, Jenna Gatlin (Piper Perabo), stormed the hospital and took doctors Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Simone Griffin (Alexis Floyd) hostage. Desperate to save her daughter, Dylan, Jenna threatened to detonate a tank of acetylene gas if they failed to operate. Though Dylan was ultimately saved and the gas tank believed to be empty, a forgotten valve triggered a fiery explosion on the surgical floor, leaving Grey Sloan engulfed in flames. The closing moments mirrored one of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s most haunting images: Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) standing helplessly as the hospital burned, echoing her experience from season 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey's Anatomy Official (@greysabc)

In the official trailer for season 22, Meredith refuses to stay on the sidelines. Despite police barricades, she’s seen breaking a window to reenter the burning building, declaring, “Clinic’s open.” Meanwhile, Jo Wilson’s anxiety spirals when she realizes her partner, Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack), hasn’t answered her calls. “Linc’s not answering his phone. Where is he?” she frantically asks, hinting that the explosion may have claimed more victims than anyone expected. As per USA Today, Season 22 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ premieres Thursday, October 9 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, with episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.