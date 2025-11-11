Hulu drama 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3 receives major release update, and it’s coming sooner than you know

The streamer released the premiere date, and the third instalment debuts on January 13, 2026

The wait for Hulu drama 'Tell Me Lies' season 3 isn't too long. The streamer released the premiere date, and the third instalment debuts on January 13, 2026. The series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Carola Lovering. Actress Emma Roberts serves as the executive producer of the romance drama.

'Tell Me Lies' follows Grace Van Patten's Lucy Albright and her toxic relationship with Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White). The series puts the spotlight on how their destructive traits have a scarring impact on their relationship. The second season premiered in September 2024 and also included Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Catherine Missal, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder in the mix. Earlier, Hulu revealed the release date with a picture of a smashed cake, empty bottles thrown about as a reference to the ending of season 2.

Season 2 ended with a major trait of Stephen's. The series toggled between two timelines – 2008 and 2015, with ample drama in both years. The latter sees the main character reunite with Evan (Cook) and Bree's (Missal) wedding. Stephen waits until the D-day to tell Bree that Evan had a one-night stand with Lucy back in college.

The new season will look to pick from this major storyline. It also features new names in Iris Apatow as Amanda, and Costa D’Angelo as Alex. Amanda is revealed to be an easygoing freshman with a deep secret, while Alex is a psychology graduate student who deals drugs part-time. His complicated past with Bree makes him a key player after season 2's cliffhanger.

The latest update comes on the back of Tom Ellis weighing in on the show's future. The 'Lucifer' star who plays Oliver in the series believed season 3 would be the last. "I think so, yeah. I think Meghan has written to be the last season. For sure, yeah," he told ET.

Patten, in an interview with Glamour, teased season 3 as well. "I would say that people can look forward to something a little bit different than the other seasons," she said. "Season 3 really dives into the other characters, other than Steven and Lucy. You really start to see everyone’s web get more and more tangled until we’re all one messy, entangled web, which I think will be really interesting. I would say it’s not just Lucy and Steven making bad decisions this season."

'Tell Me Lies' Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Hulu.