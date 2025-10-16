Who was Gloria Satterfield? ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ exposes housekeeper’s death that led to lawyer’s downfall

‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ revisits SC’s most infamous case, exposing how one family’s secrets unraveled from a mysterious fall to a shocking double murder.

Hulu’s latest true-crime dramatization, ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family,’ breathes new life, and new horror, into one of America’s most infamous crime sagas. Across eight tense episodes, the series unravels the shocking downfall of Alex Murdaugh, the once-powerful South Carolina lawyer. While the real-life Murdaugh story has already dominated headlines, documentaries, and podcasts, Hulu’s adaptation takes a different approach. It brings the chilling events to life through dramatization, reimagining the 2021 double homicide of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, wife and son of Alex Murdaugh. They were found shot to death on the family’s Moselle estate.

Once regarded as a pillar of South Carolina’s legal elite, Murdaugh’s life quickly spiraled into chaos, exposing decades of corruption, fraud, and abuse of power. The show begins not with the murders but with the 2019 boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach. It was a turning point that cracked open the illusion of the Murdaugh family’s invincibility. Paul, who was allegedly intoxicated while driving the boat, faced mounting public outrage, and the tragedy revealed how deeply the family’s influence reached into local law enforcement. Hulu’s version tightens the timeline for dramatic effect, but the heart of the story remains the same. The first three episodes dropped on October 15, as per Variety.

They focus heavily on the boat crash and its aftermath, setting up the domino effect that would ultimately lead to the murders of Maggie and Paul in June 2021. But amid the chaos, one earlier death lingers like a haunting whisper: that of Gloria Satterfield. She was the family’s longtime housekeeper, whose mysterious demise predates the double murder by three years. And for many viewers, the biggest question remains: Who was Gloria Satterfield, and what really happened to her? Satterfield worked for the Murdaugh family for over two decades, helping raise Alex and Maggie’s sons, Buster and Paul.

She was described by those close to her as a “second mother” to the boys, as per The Independent. In February 2018, she was found unconscious at the bottom of the front steps of the family’s sprawling Moselle estate. Murdaugh told authorities she had tripped over the family’s dogs. Three weeks later, she succumbed to her injuries. No autopsy was ever performed, and her death was recorded as “natural.” But what followed was anything but. Murdaugh urged Satterfield’s sons to hire his associate, attorney Cory Fleming, to file a wrongful death claim, so they could receive a settlement from his insurance. The case was settled for over $4.3 million, yet the Satterfield family never saw a dime. Murdaugh and Fleming pocketed the money for themselves.

When this shocking fraud was uncovered in 2021, after the murders of Maggie and Paul, investigators reopened Satterfield’s case. Authorities later exhumed her body, determined to find out what really happened that day. Murdaugh eventually admitted to lying about the dog story, claiming he fabricated it to ensure the insurance payout. But prosecutors and the Satterfields’ lawyers believe his sudden confession was another manipulation to deflect responsibility. At Murdaugh’s state and federal sentencings, Satterfield’s family members gave heartbreaking statements about the betrayal they suffered. Her son Tony spoke of forgiveness and faith, while her sister Ginger Hadwin condemned Murdaugh’s greed, reminding him that Gloria had loved his family as her own.