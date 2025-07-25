‘Stranger Things’ killed this fan-favorite character — but the actor might’ve just teased a Season 5 return

‘Stranger Things’ 5 will release this fall: four episodes on November 26, three episodes on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year's Eve

The anticipation and intrigue are at an all-time high for the final season of 'Stranger Things.' Set in the fall of 1987, the culminating season will welcome back all the key characters, making the wait for the show harder than ever. But the buzz doesn’t stop there. A fan-favorite 'Stranger Things' star just dropped a subtle hint about possibly returning, despite their character’s dramatic exit in Season 4. While they’re currently busy promoting a big Marvel project, the idea of a surprise comeback has fans crossing their fingers and clinging to hope.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in a still from 'Stranger Things' (Image Source: Netflix | Stranger Things)

The actor in discussion is Joseph Quinn, who recently addressed the possibility of his character Eddie Munson's return in 'Stranger Things' Season 5. Though his character became the focal point of the storyline in Season 4, his tragic death left viewers heartbroken. In an interview with Extra TV to promote his next movie, 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' Quinn was asked about Munson's return to the show, possibly in a flashback, according to Superhero Hype.

While not revealing much, Quinn hinted at the possibility but gave no confirmation. "Oh my god, yeah, I mean, it's going to be out soon, isn't it? Who knows? There's always a chance for anything, isn't there, really? Nothing's impossible," he said. Fans were left excited about the possibility of Munson's comeback, as many took to the comment section of the YouTube video to express their joy.

One fan commented, "I'm more excited for stranger things final season than any superhero movie," while another added, "He smirked very lightly at the end there of his ST question. He'll be back." A fan remarked, "He will for sure be back in a flashback or vision (probably Henderson and Vecna related) The strangest thing is that in Season 4 we don't see his body being brought back, his uncle even confused and saddened at his disappearance. Yet in the season 5 trailer we see a grave; considering how none of the kids could have possibly went back to bring back his body, I would say theres a big chance his body is still in the Upside Down; which Vecna could play into."

Though Quinn left the door slightly open, hopes remain slim, especially since a recently released teaser for Season 5 shows Munson's grave. But as suggested before, a flashback or creative liberty can bring him back. Talking about the character, Munson was a quirky student at Hawkins High and the leader of the Hellfire Club, a Dungeons & Dragons group. He was also a talented guitarist in his band Corroded Coffin and was close friends with Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

Notably, Munson witnessed the supernatural death of Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien), which led him to join forces with 'The Party' to uncover the truth behind the killing. Wrongly accused by Cunningham's boyfriend, Jason Carver (Mason Dye), Munson became a hunted man, per Stranger Things Wiki. The group eventually discovered that Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), a powerful being from the Upside Down, was responsible. In a heroic act, Munson used his electric guitar to distract Vecna's Demobats during the assault on Creel House, sacrificing himself in the process. For now, only time can tell if Munson will be back or not!