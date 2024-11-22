‘Gladiator II’ Review: It’s thumbs up for Ridley Scott’s visually thrilling film

Contains mild spoilers for 'Gladiator II'



Ridley Scott descends back into ancient Rome with 'Gladiator II', delivering a sequel that’s as brutal as it is ambitious. Set 16 years after the original, the film trades the somber tone of its predecessor for raw spectacle and nonstop momentum. With mesmerizing performances and Scott’s trademark flair for epic filmmaking, this isn’t just a rehash, it’s a story that stands on its own while tipping its hat to the past.

The film introduces Lucius (Paul Mescal), a man dealing with the chaos of Roman politics and gladiatorial combat. The opening battle in Numidia sets the stage with devastating precision, as Lucius and his wife face off against General Acacius (Pedro Pascal) and his invading Roman forces. It’s a sequence that hits hard and fast, showing off Scott’s ability to orchestrate large-scale action while keeping it personal. Whether it’s a skirmish with a saddled rhino or the rampage of baboons, the violence here feels imaginative yet brutal, never letting you look away for too long.

Denzel Washington owns the role with an effortless menace

Denzel Washington in a still from 'Gladiator 2' (Paramount Pictures/@cubascott)

Mescal’s performance is a fascinating counterpoint to Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Where Crowe leaned on his commanding physicality, Mescal plays Lucius with quiet vulnerability. He’s a reluctant hero, visibly uncomfortable in his newly jacked body, which works beautifully for a character unsure of his own strength. This unease, paired with his subtle charisma, makes Lucius a different kind of lead, less overtly commanding but no less compelling.

Then there’s Denzel Washington as Macrinus, a gladiator wrangler whose power doesn’t need flashy speeches or dramatic gestures. Washington owns the role with an effortless menace; his Macrinus is a figure of quiet, calculated dominance who controls the Colosseum, and the screen, without breaking a sweat. It’s a chilling, magnetic performance that anchors the film in ways few others could.

Rome itself feels more decadent and dangerous than ever. From whispering conspirators to grotesque displays of excess, the empire is in full decline. Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger, as the sadistic twin emperors Geta and Caracalla, bring a pale, venomous energy to their roles, while familiar faces like Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla and Derek Jacobi’s Gracchus ground the film in its roots.

'Gladiator II' doesn’t carry the same mournful weight as its predecessor

A still from 'Gladiator' (Universal Pictures)

Visually, 'Gladiator II' is a feast. Scott’s use of cutting-edge effects amplifies the scale of the Colosseum battles, with sharks in a flooded arena being one of many outlandish yet oddly thrilling moments. The violence is graphic, the humor dark, and the pacing relentless. Scott doesn’t just revisit the grandeur of the original, he amps it up, balancing the absurd and the sublime with a confidence that only a director of his caliber could pull off.

While 'Gladiator II' doesn’t carry the same mournful weight as its predecessor, it doesn’t need to. This film is less about pondering honor and more about surviving a world built on chaos and cruelty. That shift in tone might feel jarring for fans of the original, but it’s undeniably entertaining.

Scott and Washington clearly had a blast making this movie, and their energy is contagious. Whether you’re here for the blood, the battles, or the sheer audacity of it all, 'Gladiator II' delivers, and then some.

'Gladiator II' is currently running in theaters near you!