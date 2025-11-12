Robert Irwin earns a perfect score on ‘DWTS’ Season 34, and a surprise message from the royal family

Robert Irwin performed a Foxtrot in 20th Birthday Party celebration episode of the dance show

Robert Irwin had a super lucky day on the 20th Birthday Party celebration episode of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34. The conservationist has been steadily winning fans' hearts with his stellar dance moves. So much so that the fans have already predicted him as the winner of the season and looks like that could come true. In the latest episode, Robert not only earned a perfect score but also got a message of support from none other than Prince William himself, making it obvious that even Royals are rooting for his win.

Prince William, Prince Of Wales tries out a motorbike in the state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio during a visit to Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Liam McBurney - Pool)

As per reports, during practice, Robert received a heartwarming surprise from his sister, Bindi Irwin, and her daughter, Grace. Robert shared that he was actually supposed to be in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize alongside Prince William the previous week, but instead, he had to let the royal know that he's "still here," competing on the show, as per People. Robert revealed to Bindi that he and his partner Witney Carson were performing a foxtrot to 'Footprints in the Sand' by Leona Lewis—the same song Bindi danced to during her winning season. He then shared about the emotional connection to the performance, noting that it was special because Bindi had dedicated that dance to their late father, Steve Irwin.

"There's a lot of weight," he admitted, "because I really want it to be our best dance yet, to be honest." As the pair took a short break, Robert received a call from Prince William, who told him they had missed him while he was practicing and jokingly called him "twinkle toes." Before hanging up, the prince wished both Robert and Whitney good luck.

"I can't believe he just said my name," Witney said in disbelief. "Let's not mess this up!" added Robert. After Robert's deeply emotional Foxtrot, Bindi joined him on stage as a photo of their parents appeared on the ballroom floor, a touching tribute that left him in tears.

The judges were unanimous in their praise, as Bruno Tonioli said Robert had received the "royal seal of approval," while Carrie Ann Inaba called the performance "so powerful and profound," even as she noted his foot lifting off the ground. Derek Hough, who once danced with Bindi, said he felt "honored" to be part of the Irwin family's journey and called Robert this generation's "beacon of joy." Meanwhile, Tom Bergeron admitted he was "annoyed" because he was trying not to get choked up, fondly recalling seeing Robert as a child watching his sister dance, before declaring him "a star." The emotional performance earned the first perfect score of the season.

Notably, five years after his departure, Bergeron returned to the show as a guest judge for the show's 20th anniversary special. Speaking on 'Good Morning America,' Bergeron expressed his excitement about stepping back into the ballroom, saying, "It feels really good. I'm really looking forward to it," as per Deadline. Bergeron, who originally hosted 'DWTS' from its 2005 debut until 2020, left the show after voicing public criticism over the decision to cast then-President Donald Trump's former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in Season 28.