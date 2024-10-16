Did Aaron Hernandez really go to Cabo with Chris Taylor? 'American Sports Story' changes one detail

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' offers an intriguing exploration of the downfall of Aaron Hernandez

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The sixth episode of FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' explores Aaron Hernandez's (Josh Andrés Rivera) escalating paranoia and unrest as his fall from grace looms closer. Created by Stu Zicherman, this sports drama dives into the rise and fall of NFL great Aaron. While the earlier episodes delved into Aaron's troubled family background, the latter ones focus on his battles with substance abuse and his sexuality.

In Episode 6 of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,' we see Aaron enjoying his time with Chris Taylor (Jake Cannavale) in Cabu, Mexico. However, did Aaron actually visit Cabu, or is it just another creative liberty taken by makers?

Did Aaron Hernandez really visit Cabu with Chris Taylor?

Jake Cannavale as Chris Taylor in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (@fx)

It’s important to note that Chris is a completely fictional character in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,' which means Aaron never went to Cabu on a romantic getaway. In other words, the show's portrayal of Aaron and Chris's affair is based on hearsay, speculation, or sheer fiction, for the sole purpose of establishing Aaron's romantic involvement with another guy.

Furthermore, there’s no evidence to suggest that Aaron had any romantic involvement with a male athlete during his NFL career. Chris serves as a fictional construct to deepen our understanding of Aaron's connections with men. His character also acts as a catalyst for Aaron’s decline; when Chris breaks up with him, Aaron becomes increasingly restless and frustrated, ultimately leading to his downfall.

Who were Aaron Hernandez's male lovers?

Kyle Kennedy claims to be Aaron Hernandez's jail lover (YouTube/@cbsboston)

Two men claim to have had a romantic relationship with Aaron. Dennis SanSoucie, who appeared in Netflix's docu-series 'Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,' claimed to have been in an on-and-off relationship with Aaron from 7th grade until junior year, according to Oxygen. SanSoucie characterized their relationship as tight, comparing it to meeting a twin, and shared cherished recollections of their connection.

The other one being, Kyle Kennedy, a former inmate who claims to have been Aaron's boyfriend in jail, spoke up in a REELZ channel special titled 'Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse boyfriend Tells All,' as per People. Kennedy, who reportedly shared a cell with Aaron, characterizes the late NFL player as the most loyal person he had encountered.

How to stream 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'?

Josh Andrés Rivera as Aaron Hernandez in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

You have several options for viewing 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' on FX. FX is available on YouTube TV for $72.99 a month, with a free trial. Hulu includes FX in all of its packages, which start at $7.99 per month.

Hulu also offers a free trial to new and qualifying repeat users. FX, on the other hand, is available for purchase or rental on Amazon Prime Video. FXNOW is free, but you'll need a cable or satellite TV subscription to utilize it.

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'? trailer