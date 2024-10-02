'American Sports Story' drills down on Aaron Hernandez's sexuality, but is Chris based on a real person?

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' sheds light on tumultuous aspects of disgraced NFL player Aaron Aaron Hernandez's life

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In Episode 4 of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' on FX, Aaron Hernandez's (Josh Andrés Rivera) path to glory gains momentum as he is drafted in the fourth round by the New England Patriots. The show, created by Stu Zicherman, chronicles the ascent and downfall of NFL player Aaron.

The latest episode unveils key developments shedding light on Aaron and DJ's (Ean Castellanos) resentment, his childhood mistreatment, his recruitment by the Patriots, and his romantic involvement with a staff member. However, it's worth pondering if these events are accurate or are just in the show for the narrative viewpoint.

Did Aaron Hernandez have an affair with the staff member?

Episode 4 of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' shows Aaron Hernandez engaging in an affair with a staff member, Chris (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Episode 4 delves more into Aaron's sexuality, revealing that he is having an affair with a trainer and physical therapist Chris (Jake Cannavale) while training at Brian Murphy's (Thomas Sadoski) Athletes First training center in Laguna Hill, California. While Athletes First is a legitimate firm that represents several great athletes, Chris is a fictitious character invented for the show.

Chris's character is developed only to enhance the story of Aaron's closeted homosexuality. The show's portrayal of Chris and Aaron's romantic affair is not based on true facts and is just a fictitious aspect added to the narrative.

How did Aaron Hernandez get into the New England Patriots?

Josh Andrés Rivera as Aaron Hernandez in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

In Episode 4, it is confirmed that Aaron joins the New England Patriots, despite significant difficulties owing to his performance in evaluation tests and his off the field attitude. In different NFL team interviews, Aaron emphasizes that if picked by the organization, he will agree to extra drug testing.

In reality, he wrote to the New England Patriots, offering to take more drug tests to soothe their fears, according to NFL.com. Furthermore, neither Bill Belichick (Norbert Leo Butz) nor Robert Kraft (Jerry Levine) acknowledged the letter during the episode. As per reports, the real letter from Aaron to the Patriots's director of player personnel Nick Caserio was written in April 2010.

Was Aaron Hernandez molested by his uncle in real life?

Josh Andrés Rivera in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

One of the most heartbreaking scenes in Episode 4 of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' is young Aaron being abused by his uncle Bobby. The episode looks at the unsettling claim that Aaron was sexually assaulted as a kid. In reality, Aaron's brother, DJ, made the claim, which was also corroborated by one of his attorneys, George Leontire, as per The Boston Globe.

The attorney stated that Aaron confessed to him that he was molested as a youngster but the identity of the perpetrator remains unclear. Throughout the episode, it is established that Aaron was molested by his mother Terri Herandez's (Tammy Blanchard) brother Robert Valentine, although there is no substantial proof tying him to the abuse in real life.

