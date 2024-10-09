Is Sherrod based on a real person? 'American Sports Story' sheds light on Aaron Hernandez's friendship with drug dealer

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' offers a deep insight into the rise and fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With each new episode of FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,' fresh details of Aaron Hernandez's (Josh Andrés Rivera) tragic life take center stage, leaving you wondering what would have become of the gifted man if he had avoided bad company.

Keeping with tradition, the fifth episode of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' sheds light on undisclosed aspects of Aaron's life. In the latest episode, a new character is introduced who, in my opinion, will serve as a catalyst for Aaron's future catastrophes.

Who is Sherrod in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'?

Roland Buck III in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (@fx)

The new episode, 'The Man,' introduces viewers to Alexander 'Sherrod' Bradley (Roland Buck III), a notorious drug dealer. If you've seen earlier episodes of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez', you'll know that Aaron has a tendency to mingle with bad guys, which is precisely what happens in the latest episode. Aaron continues to spend time with the shady man after becoming familiar with him. If you recall properly, this is not the first time we've seen Sherrod on the show; he also appears in the first episode. He is the same man with whom Aaron is seen at a strip club, and when he becomes frightened about being pursued by Boston police officers, he shoots Sherrod in the face. While it is still uncertain if this is Aaron's fantasy or what actually transpired.

In the latest episode, Aaron's mother, Terri Hernandez (Tammy Blanchard), is beaten up by her husband, Jeff Cummings (Derrick Williams), which makes him angry. Aaron is first hesitant to take matters into his own hands, but when Sherrod insists on thrashing Jeff alone, Aaron resolves to do so himself. Aaron's wrath can be seen at this exact moment as he beats Jeff black and blue.

Sherrod's character is based on a real-life person

Sherrod's character is based on a real-life former friend of Aaron Hernandez , Alexander S Bradley (YouTube/@wpri)

The character of Sherrod is based on the real-life friend turned foe of Aaron, Alexander S Bradley. As per reports, Bradley dealt marijuana to Hernandez, and both usually partied together. Aaron and Bradley's friendship swiftly came to an end on July 16, 2012. It all began when Aaron and Bradley were in Boston when Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu were shot in a vehicle.

During Hernandez's 2017 double murder trial, Bradley, the prosecution's primary witness, claimed that the incident began when one of the victims spilled a drink on them at a club, which enraged Hernandez, as per Oxyegen True Crime. Bradley also alleged that he calmed Aaron down but then followed the victims' car at Hernandez's request. According to reports, he testified that Hernandez fired five bullets at the men, with further clicks audible after the pistol was empty. Reportedly, Hernandez's defense attorney, Jose Baez, maintained that Bradley was the real shooter, claiming that the killings were caused by a drug argument rather than a spilled drink and that it was a drug-related killing rather than a club quarrel.

Did Aaron Hernandez try to kill Alexander S Bradley?

Alexander S Bradley accused Aaron Hernandez of shooting him (Getty Images)

Aaron and Bradley's friendship further went kaput during a February 2013 incident. It turns out that Bradley was shot in the face, reportedly by Aaron. Bradley survived but did not identify Hernandez as the gunman until 2016, as per Esquire. The two eventually settled the dispute in a civil action outside of court.

