Fans love 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' despite 'disappointment' over one major flaw

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' has been well-received overall, but fans are frustrated by one issue with the show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' aired on Tuesday, September 17 on Hulu and the fans are loving it except for this one reason. The show's cast members bear little resemblance to their real-life counterparts, which seems to have enraged the fans, sparking a wave of criticism on social media.

The show is a true-crime drama produced by the famous true-crime producer Ryan Murphy. The 10-episode miniseries explores the shocking story of Aaron Hernandez, a talented NFL tight end whose promising career ended in tragedy. Once on track for the Hall of Fame, he was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in a maximum-security Massachusetts prison. The miniseries stars Josh Rivera as Hernandez and Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow.

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' takes the internet by storm as fans can't seem to get enough of it

A still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Many fans took to X to praise the show for elements beyond the casting. One fan wrote, "I had no idea this show was even coming out but it’s soooo good already and I’m like 10 minutes in…"

I had no idea this show was even coming out but it’s soooo good already and I’m like 10 minutes in… #AmericanSportsStory #AaronHernandez — 𐚁LEVII’S JEANS🤍 (@JTAMUSIC1) September 19, 2024

Another fan said, "Plssss FX ate with the #AmericanSportsStory Aaron Hernandez… this show is so juicy." "This Aaron Herenadez series is pretty good . Sad af tho," added another fan.

plssss FX ate with the #AmericanSportsStory Aaron Hernandez… this show is so juicy pic.twitter.com/pSGSxHjHyu — ari 🅴 (@aririhz) September 19, 2024

This Aaron Herenadez series is pretty good .



Sad af tho. #AmericanSportsStory — dEE (@_dosesofdee) September 19, 2024

One fan wrote, "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez is already WILD and we’re only 24 minutes in," to which another fan replied, "Word!"

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez is already WILD and we’re only 24 minutes in.😳😧 pic.twitter.com/ynAmFuHPG5 — K A L E M A, M.A., M.S. 🇧🇿🇺🇸 (@KalemaElizabeth) September 18, 2024

"Okay, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez on Hulu is actually better than I anticipated," noted another fan.

Okay, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez on Hulu is actually better than i anticipated. — thegaytedcommunity (@ratedgayted) September 19, 2024

Fans throw shade at 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' for its poor casting choices

A still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (@hulu)

Despite the positive reception of the show, many fans are disappointed with the casting, particularly with Josh Rivera, who bears little resemblance to Aaron Hernandez. On X, one fan wrote, "The actor playing Aaron Hernandez looks like Ronnie from jersey shore." Another fan said, "The fact that we couldn’t even get a fine a** man to play Aaron or someone that looks like him offends me."

The actor playing Aaron Hernandez looks like Ronnie from jersey shore #AmericanSportsStory — lizzie. (@CarlieEliza) September 18, 2024

….the fact that we couldn’t even get a fine ass man to play Aaron or someone that looks like him offends me #AmericanSportsStory pic.twitter.com/whGLK6MHTL — Mrs.Uliano ♑👩‍❤️‍👨👨‍👩‍👦🩺👼🏽🐈🍍👼🏽 (@Ashluvxo) September 18, 2024

A fan mocked Josh Andrés Rivera by writing, "Straight from Temu FX presents: ‘American sports story’ Aaron Hernandez." "This dude looks nothing like Aaron Hernandez," added another fan.

Straight from Temu



FX presents: ‘American sports story’

Aaron Hernandez pic.twitter.com/mUQqhAeJSl — Boston ☘️ Mike (@BostonSports_BM) September 17, 2024

This dude looks NOTHING like Aaron Hernandez 😂 #AmericanSportsStory — LLCrewJ (@elvishunkee) September 18, 2024

One fan noted, "Holy c**p wow I gotta watch this now just to see the casting lol saw what was meant to be Cam Newton. Another bad one lol." "The Cam Newton casting is more embarrassing," added another fan.

Holy crap wow I gotta watch this now just to see the casting lol saw what was meant to be Cam Newton. Another bad one lol — Boston ☘️ Mike (@BostonSports_BM) September 18, 2024

The Cam Newton casting is more embarrassing 🤣 — SeanBanks21 (@seanbanXXX21) September 18, 2024

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' trailer

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' can be available to stream on Hulu



