The Tragic Last Days of Aaron Hernandez: From K2 to his last acts of generosity after acquital

Ryan Murphy's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' explores the fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez from the glory

***Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)/ Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The FX series 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' premiered with a powerful impact, offering an intimate look at the disgraced athlete's fall from grace. The premiere episode focused on Aaron Hernandez's difficult home dynamics and how his dominating father contributed to his paranoia.

The upcoming episode of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' will focus on the circumstances that contributed to Hernandez's decline. Despite the disturbing nature of Hernandez's life, his death has sparked intense debate, with his former prisonmates documenting his last days and shedding light on his behavior.

What were Aaron Hernandez's acts of generosity in his last days?

Aaron Hernandez on April 19, 2017 in Massachusetts Correctional Facility (@gettyimages)

On April 19, 2017, Hernandez was found hanging in cell 57 of a Massachusetts Correctional Facility, only days after being acquitted in the double murder case of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Keiko Thomas, a fellow prisoner, chronicled Hernandez's last days in a 46-page book titled 'Aaron Hernandez: The Untold Prison Story: Rest in Peace Cell #57.' The book details the euphoria among inmates following Hernandez's acquittal of a double murder just days before his death. According to Thomas, Hernandez, who was already serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd, celebrated the conviction among other convicts, as reported by The Boston Globe.

Furthermore, Thomas recounts Hernandez's acts of charity in the days leading up to his death, including giving away food, books, and even a television. Hernandez exchanged contact information with Thomas hours before his death, and his last words were, "Y’all too. I'm coming through in the AM."

Did Aaron Hernandez consume K2 in his last days?

A toxicology investigation proved Aaron Hernandez was not under the influence when he died (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Thomas also claimed in his book that the synthetic narcotic K2 was prevalent in Souza-Baranowski jail during Hernandez's stay. According to Thomas, Hernandez was involved in drug dealing and even gave him 50 doses of K2 for free.

According to Thomas, the drug's strong effects provide intense highs. However, a toxicology investigation proved that he was not under the influence when he died. Thomas also recalls that some detainees required medical treatment due to K2 use. When Hernandez was found unresponsive in his cell, many prisoners suspected he had overdosed on the drug.

What shocking detail was revealed following Aaron Hernandez's death?

Aaron Hernandez was diagnosed with CTE months after his death (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Seven months after Hernandez died, Boston University announced in November 2017, that he had the worst case of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) ever observed in someone his age, as per The Boston Globe. The illness, which was diagnosed after Herandez's death, is caused by recurrent head trauma, such as that experienced by football players.

Hernandez's brain had sustained considerable damage, including shrinking and enlarged regions, microbleeds, and aberrant protein buildup. His CTE was diagnosed as Stage 3, which is generally seen in much older people. This revelation changed the narrative of Hernandez's life, implying that his significant brain injury may have impacted his behavior, potentially contributing to his criminal actions and eventual death.

How to stream 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'?

A still from American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

You have many alternatives if you want to watch 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' on FX.

FX is available on YouTube TV for $72.99 a month, with a free trial. Hulu includes FX with any of its packages, which start at $7.99 per month. Hulu also offers a free trial to new and qualifying recurrent subscribers. On the other side, FX can be subscribed or rented via Amazon Prime Video. Although FXNOW is free, it requires a cable or satellite television subscription to utilize.

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' trailer