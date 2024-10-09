All the things 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' gets right

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Epsiode 3 explores Aaron Hernandez's struggle while he plays for New England Patriots

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The fifth episode of FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' captures Aaron Hernandez's (Josh Andrés Rivera) new journey as his professional career with the New England Patriots begins. The episode introduces a new character inspired by a real-life former friend, implying that Aaron's journey to disgrace has started from there.

Aaron's relationship with Shayanna Jenkins (Jaylen Barron) remains steady, despite his cheating with Chris (Jake Cannavale). However, the show takes some creative liberties by having Aaron beat up his mother's husband Jeff Cummings (Derrick Williams), which does not reflect reality. So, let's throw some light on things that happened in Episode 5 of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez', which also happened in real life.

Did Aaron Hernandez play with Tom Brady in real life?

Josh Rivera in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (@fx)

Aaron, who is just a rookie is seen beaming with joy upon seeing Tom Brady (Ross Jirgl) for the first time. Subsequently, we also see both players on the field. However, Aaron and Tom were not spotted interacting with each other during the episode.

Brady and Aaron were indeed teammates in the New England Patriots, from the 2010 to 2012 NFL seasons. However, things quickly turned bad between the two after Tom angered Aaron's fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, during his Netflix appearance, as per Mirror. Brady made a joke regarding Aaron's conviction for the murder of Odin Lloyd and subsequent suicide in jail in 2017, which drew Shayanna's criticism.

Aaron Hernandez befriends Alexander 'Sherrod' Bradley

Roland Buck III in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (@fx)

In the fifth episode, a new character, Alexander 'Sherrod' Bradley (Roland Buck III), is introduced which is based on Aaron's drug dealer acquaintance with the same name. The two quickly become friends and used to party together, but things took a turn for the worse when Aaron went to the Boston nightclub Cure on July 15, 2012, and grew upset after a man named Daniel de Abreu dropped a drink on him, as per CNN US.

According to reports, after leaving the club, Aaron pulled a handgun from beneath the hood of his car and told Bradley to pursue De Abreu's vehicle. Sources further suggest that at a red light, Aaron leaned out and fired five rounds into the BMW carrying De Abreu and his friends. Their friendship deteriorated further after Hernandez shot him in the face during an altercation in Florida in February 2013, causing Bradley to lose his right eye. According to reports, despite this, Bradley originally refused to participate in police investigations to protect Aaron before testifying against him in court.

Why was Terri Hernandez beaten up by Jeff Cummings?

Tammy Blanchard in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (@fx)

Aaron's rocky relationship with his mother, Terry Hernandez (Tammy Blanchard), has been evident since the beginning of the show, but in Episode 5, his protectiveness for his mother is also apparent. It all starts when Aaron discovers that Jeff Cummings (Derrick Williams) slashed Terri's face with a kitchen knife. This part of the incident did happen in real life as well.

Terri was attacked and stabbed by her partner, Cummings, in June 2010, just after the New England Patriots picked Aaron, as per NESN. Terri had injuries on her face and shoulder. According to reports, Cummings, who had a history of domestic violence, was caught and convicted of the attack and sentenced to two years in jail. Terri divorced him in December 2010.

How to stream 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'?

A still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'(@fx)

You have numerous alternatives for watching 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' on FX. FX is available on YouTube TV for $72.99 a month and includes a free trial. Hulu offers FX in all of its bundles, which begin at $7.99 per month.

Hulu also provides a free trial for new and eligible repeat members. On the other hand, FX may be purchased or rented through Amazon Prime Video. FXNOW is free, but you must have a cable or satellite television subscription to use it.

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' trailer

