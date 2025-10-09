Danielle Fishel teases emotional ‘DWTS’ night featuring surprise ‘Boy Meets World’ star: ‘I’m so excited’

"Saying it out loud feels crazy. But yes, we get to dance to the Boy Meets World theme song, the one you all know and love," Danielle Fishel said

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 contestant Danielle Fishel is bringing the '90s vibes to the Ballroom floor, and she has a big surprise for all 'Boy Meets World' fans out there. Yeah, you read that right. During the October 8 episode of her podcast, 'Danielle with the Stars,' the 44-year-old actress disclosed that she will be joined by a special guest on the ABC dance show’s 'Dedication Night,' which will be airing live on October 14, 2025. In the upcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, Fishel will be reuniting with her former on-screen teacher, William Daniels, for a special performance.

On her podcast, Fishel candidly spoke about the 98-year-old actor, whom she starred alongside in 'Boy Meets World.' In the episode, Fishel said, "Mr. Feeny himself is going to be on the ballroom floor with me." Along with this, Fishel also stated that she and her professional partner, Pasha Pashkov, are "going to dance a jive". "Bill is going to be on the ballroom floor with us, and he's going to participate in the dance as well," she added.

Elsewhere in the episode, Fishel also mentioned that she will be dancing to the theme song of 'Boy Meets World' to wrap up her performance. "Saying it out loud feels crazy. But yes, we get to dance to the Boy Meets World theme song, the one you all know and love. I'm so excited. It's really a dedication to Bill and the role he has played in my life and the role Boy Meets World has played in my life. I have really felt like Dancing with the Stars has been a second act for me in my career and as a performer," Fishel said on the podcast, as per People magazine.

Fishel couldn't stop herself from gushing over Daniels, who turned 98 in March, calling him "an inspiration to so many of us." Fishel added, "And to be able to say thank you to him and give him this kind of a platform for him to receive the love that he deserves is going to be very memorable. So I'm very, very excited about that. I can't wait." Fans bombarded the comments section of the Instagram post, which confirmed the news, "IT’S OFFICIAL. NEXT TUESDAY NIGHT. Danielle brings John Adams High to the ballroom for Dedication Night on Dancing with the Stars. Get ready for F…F…F…Feeny."

One social media user wrote, "Giving the people what we want. YESSSSSSS!” A second user who penned, “This will be a special dance especially for the millennials ❤️🥹.” Another netizen went on to say, "I cannot WAIT this brings me so much joy!" A 'DWTS' fan echoed the same sentiments by writing, "Oh my stars! What a win! 😍 thank you Danielle!" Season 34 of 'DWTS' airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.