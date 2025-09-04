‘Sister Wives’ star reveals she was ‘raised in a cult’ and so were her kids: ‘I was required to follow...’

Christine Brown recently released her tell-all memoir in which she opened up about what it felt like to be a part of a polygamous relationship.

Christine Brown recently released her tell-all memoir, 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom'. In her book, the reality star not only opened up about losing her religion but also highlighted being a part of a cult. However, in the prologue for the aforementioned memoir, Christine, 53, asked herself, “But was I in a cult?” According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Christine mentioned in her book that her religious belief, which she referred to as a “version of fundamentalist, polygamist Mormon” faith, can be stated as a cult by people around the world. She, however, mentioned that “If I was, I’m glad of it.”

In her memoir, she also stressed, “I come from a family and a community filled with talent, nurturing and love and women who had the support and ability to make good decisions for themselves.” For the 'Sister Wives' star, it was her will to enter a plural marriage with her former husband, Kody Brown. For those unaware, the two tied the knot back in 1994. However, Christine also mentioned that the life before her divorce was, in fact, a cult.

“Over the years, I had questioned my faith. I felt sure my garments didn’t make me a better Christian,” Christine mentioned in her newly released book. She also wrote that when her six children, whom she shares with Kody, were young, she opted out of Sunday school as a teacher. This was because she “didn’t believe our Articles of Faith were the word of God.” Talking about her life further, Christine went on to add, “I understood that a membership in our tiny church didn’t give us a monopoly on doing good deeds.”

Somewhere else in her memoir, Christine also spoke of how her church preached male superiority. “According to our church, God said, ‘Men are in charge.’ Seriously? What kind of God would come up with that plan?” According to the outlet, she realized these things after her daughter Gwendlyn spoke to her, after a church camp, talking about how “all these girls want to do is have babies” and they “didn’t want to go to college.” This hit Christine, which led her to raise the Brown family's children differently. In case you don't know, Christine shares son Paedon, 27, and daughters Aspyn, 30, Mykelti, 29, Gwendlyn, 24, Ysabel, 22, and Truely, 15, with Kody.

“I was required to follow, without question, a strict list of rules. I grew up afraid of the outside world in a sheltered community. We judged and even ostracized those who left the church,” Christine wrote further, also confessing, “I believe I grew up in a cult. I believe I raised my children in a cult.” As she reflected on her past life, Christine wrote, “I grew up with friends and family who did and said and believed the same things I did. It was my normal. I knew what cults were — and even talked about how crazy and weird they were. But I don’t have horrible memories of abuse, ostracism and being unable to leave.”