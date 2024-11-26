'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Daisy Kelliher spills the beans on 'most demanding' guest on Bravo show

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Daisy Kelliher called Contessa Metcalfe the 'most demanding' guest but noted they were still among the nicest

In the latest episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, primary charter guests Sherry Jaffe and Phillip Jaffe were seen celebrating their daughter Alana Jaffe's 16th birthday on the luxurious yacht Parsifal III.

However, Sherry and Phillip are not the most demanding guests on the latest season of Bravo's yachting show. During a recent episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Daisy Kelliher was asked to name the most demanding guest between Contessa Metcalfe and Tiffany Moon. "If I had to pick, probably Dr. Contessa. But, they were both so lovely. They really were some of the nicest guests we've had on, which makes for really boring TV but great for us... Yeah, they were so nice," she confessed.

'Married to Medicine' star Contessa Metcalfe raves over chief stew Daisy Kelliher

Contessa Metcalfe and her husband Dr Scott Metcalfe were the first primary charter guests of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5. The 'Married to Medicine' star and her friends had a great time aboard Parsifal III. Regarding her experience on the Bravo show, Contessa said, "We just had so much fun. Everybody was just so awesome. We didn't want to get off the ship. We love to travel in style, so this was absolutely amazing."

"I've always wanted to go to Ibiza, and I had this belief in my heart that I was kind of approaching the age of being too old to go, so it was nice to kind of be able to do it in an elegant fashion, so to speak. Because when we go on vacation, we believe in really letting your hair down," she added. Contessa gushed over Daisy Kelliher and stated, "Daisy was great... Everybody was so nice. They even offered to go out in town and go shopping for me. I just have to just sing the praises of everybody."

Who is Contessa Metcalfe on 'Married to Medicine'?

For the unversed, 'Married to Medicine' star Contessa Metcalfe is a doctor who specializes in medical aesthetics, preventive, occupational, and addiction medicine. Apart from this, she is also the owner of Chastain Integrative Medicine.

Contessa also serves as the co-founder of Haute' Doc Nutraceuticals, a company that provides high-quality vitamins and supplements to its customers. When it comes to her love life, she is happily married to her husband Scott Metcalfe, and the pair shares three kids.

