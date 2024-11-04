'RHOD' alum Tiffany Moon set to join choppy reality show in new season

'RHOD' alum Tiffany Moon first appeared on the Bravo show as a housewife in 2020

IBIZA, SPAIN: During a recent preview for the forthcoming fifth episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, the viewers of the Bravo show caught a glimpse of a Bravo housewife. For those wondering, 'Real Housewives of Dallas' alum Tiffany Moon will be joining the deck crew on Parsifal III this week.

In the sneak peek shared by Bravo, the cast and crew had a preference sheet meeting where Captain Glenn Shephard shared the details about the third primary charter guest, who is already a Bravo celebrity herself.

"We've got Tiffany and Daniel, a married couple from Dallas. She's a Real Housewife," he told the crew members. Soon after, Glenn mentioned that Tiffany and her husband Daniel Moon have enjoyed many luxurious vacations all over the world.

Tiffany and her spouse Daniel are thrilled about their trip and hoping that it turns out to be better than their previous getaways. "They're going to have high standards for sure," Glenn further added.

The guests are looking for a professional photographer to document their countless memories before having a Japanese-style dinner. As per Tiffany's preference sheet, her favorite cuisines include Thai, seafood, and Japanese. She likes her eggs cooked medium and enjoys meals that have high-quality protein.

RHODallas Alum Tiffany Moon is the third primary guest on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 (Instagram/@tiffanymoonmd)

Who is Tiffany Moon on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5?

For those of you who are unaware, Tiffany Moon is an anesthesiologist well-known for her appearance on Bravo's show 'Real Housewives of Dallas'. In 2020, she created history by becoming the first housewife of full Asian American descent on the Bravo show.

The 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' guest Tiffany grew up in a small town located near Beijing, China. She and her parents moved to the United States when she was six years old. Speaking of her educational background, she bagged her undergraduate degree by 19 and graduated from medical school at 23, finishing in the top ten percent of her class.

'RHOD' alum Tiffany Moon is an anesthesiologist (Instagram/@tiffanymoonmd)

What does Tiffany Moon's husband Daniel Moon do for a living?

The Moons are a dynamic duo. Tiffany is an accomplished doctor, meanwhile, her husband Daniel Moon has made a name for himself in the hotel and real estate industry. The pair has been married for over a decade now.

The reality TV star and her hotelier husband share two adorable twin daughters, Chloe and Madison. Along with this, Tiffany is also a stepmother to another set of twins, Nathan and Nicole from Daniel's previous relationship.

'RHODallas' alum Tiffany Moon's husband Daniel Moon works in the real estate sector (Instagram/@tiffanymoonmd)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 chef Cloyce Martin has cooked for a 'RHOC' housewife

After Captain Glenn Shephard disclosed the identity of the third primary charter guest, chef Cloyce Martin told the deck crew members that he was familiar with the housewives and had previously cooked for them.

"I have met and cooked for a Real Housewife of OC," he added. In the upcoming episode, Cloyce will be seen preparing some delicious meals for Tiffany Moon, her husband Daniel Moon, and their close friends.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' chef Cloyce Martin hangs out with guests onboard (@bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.