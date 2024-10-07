Has 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ chef Cloyce Martin set himself up for failure?

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ chef Cloyce Martin may be inexperienced to satisfy the needs of high-profile guests

IBIZA, SPAIN: ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 is just around the corner! In the upcoming season of Bravo's yachting show, captain Glenn Shephard and his crew will be taking over Ibiza, Spain.

During the show, Captain Glenn will be joined by many new crew members including, Cloyce Martin. For the unversed, Cloyce has joined the cast of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 as Parsifal III's new chef.

At the age of 22, Cloyce might be considered inexperienced when it comes to satisfying the needs and demands of high-profile guests. Even seasoned chefs who have spent years honing their culinary skills have previously made big blunders and crumbled under intense pressure on the show.

In a scene from the official trailer of the show, Cloyce can be seen setting off a small fire in the kitchen, ultimately resulting in a lot of panic among the cast and crew. His actions might make the crew question his potential as a good chef.

So, it won't be an easy task for Cloyce to meet the expectations of the all charter guests onboard. However, we are pretty sure that he'll get to learn a lot from his experience on Parsifal III including how to thrive in high-pressure environments.

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 chef Cloyce Martin previously competed in 'Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown'

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 chef Cloyce Martin is no stranger to the world of limelight. In the past, he appeared on a cooking reality show named 'Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown' at the age of 14.

In the cooking show hosted by Adam Gertler, talented young chefs from ages 7 to 13 compete against iconic culinary chefs. Some of Cloyce's favorite dishes are chicken piccata and pan-seared citrus salmon.

In addition to this, Cloyce also made an appearance in a 2013 short film called 'Tale of Two Dads.' Now, he will have to pull all the stops and strive for nothing but perfection on the fifth season of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht.'

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 chef Cloyce Martin has worked as a private chef

Cloyce Martin who will be seen serving as the chef on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, has a little experience working as a private chef. Throughout his career, he has cooked mouth-watering dishes for his clients and tried his best to cater to their dietary preferences.

Every now and then, Cloyce showcases his culinary skills on his social media pages. At the moment, he has more than 19k followers on his Instagram page. His Instagram feed is packed with snaps from his travels, photographs from his cooking gigs, and sweet pictures of him with his friends and family members.

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 premieres on October 7, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.