'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' guest Contessa Metcalfe reveals which reality show saved her marriage

IBIZA, SPAIN: During the premiere episode of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5, fans were introduced to the first primary charter guest of the season and it was none other than the 'Married to Medicine' alum Contessa Metcalfe. For the season's first charter, Contessa was joined by her husband, Scott Metcalfe, along with a group of close friends, all ready to have a blast aboard the luxurious yacht Parsifal III. During the tour of the vessel, Contessa couldn't contain her excitement and playfully exclaimed, "What happens in Ibiza stays in Ibiza!"

Currently, Contessa works as a pharmacovigilance physician for a pharmaceutical company. When she's not treating patients, she enjoys riding motorcycles, writing, traveling, and spending quality time with her husband and their three children—Lauren, Landon, and Laila. Contessa and Scott previously appeared on the Bravo show 'Married to Medicine', where they opened up about their marital challenges during the show's eighth season. During the reunion, Contessa revealed that she had filed for divorce from Scott. However, the couple was able to resolve their differences and remain married. While having a chat with Today, Contessa revealed that reality television has strengthened her marriage to Scott. “If it weren’t for reality television, we probably wouldn’t be together today,” she shared.

Recently, Contessa Metcalfe, the first primary charter guest on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, has been busy with her professional endeavors. She recently provided a brief update on her medical career, revealing that she and her husband, Scott, have just purchased a new building.

"So we actually are expanding our practice. We bought a building. What a blessing... A building became available not far from our house, so we were able to purchase that building. We're looking forward to expanding our practice," she shared.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 first primary charter guest Contessa Metcalfe is an advocate for criminal justice

In addition to her career as a doctor and reality TV personality, Contessa Metcalfe is also an advocate for reforming the criminal justice system. Additionally, she raises awareness about health equity within marginalized communities and among veterans, believing that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Contessa strives to make a positive impact on the lives of underprivileged people. In her life, she follows one simple principle that says, “Food is medicine and prevention is the key to healthy living.” Through her good work, she is trying her best to empower individuals to take care of their health and make good decisions.

'Married To Medicine' star Contessa Metcalfe had fun on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5

Contessa Metcalfe had the time of her life 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5. Speaking of her experience, she said, "We just had so much fun. Everybody was just so awesome. We didn't want to get off the ship."

"We love to travel in style, so this was absolutely amazing. I've always wanted to go to Ibiza, and I had this belief in my heart that I was kind of approaching the age of being too old to go, so it was nice to kind of be able to do it in an elegant fashion, so to speak. Because when we go on vacation, we believe in really letting your hair down," she added.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.