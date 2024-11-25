‘Married to Medicine’ star Heavenly Kimes gets real about her recent cosmetic surgery

'Married to Medicine’ star Heavenly Kimes revealed that she had undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL)

During the premiere episode of 'Married to Medicine' Season 11, Dr Heavenly Kimes revealed that she had undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). Her major revelation in the episode left her husband Damon Kimes perplexed and uncertain.

In an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, Heavenly opened up about the plastic surgeries she’s had over the years. She revealed that in addition to her Brazilian butt lift, she had also undergone a tummy tuck. "All I did was a little fat transfer. Meaning that when they sucked it out, they put it in the buttocks and made it smoother, so no lumps and bumps," Heavenly shared. The Bravo housewife explained that these terms can be confusing at times, revealing that her husband, Damon, mistakenly believed a BBL involved getting an implant. This misunderstanding is why he had some doubts about her surgery during the episode. "Damon didn't take it as a BBL but he knew what I had," she shared in an episode interview.

'Married to Medicine' star Dr Heavenly Kimes gets a Brazilian Butt Lift surgery (Instagram/@dr_heavenly)

What is BBL?

For those of you wondering, the term 'BBL' stands for Brazilian butt lift. As per the official website of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, BBL is an augmentation of the buttocks region through the fat tissues of a patient.

In the past, several Bravo housewives have openly talked about undergoing a Brazilian butt lift including 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Nene Leakes, 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Wendy Osefo and many others.

Several Bravo housewives have openly talked about undergoing a Brazilian butt lift including 'RHOP' star Wendy Osefo (Instagram/@wendyosefo)

Did 'Married to Medicine' star Heavenly Kimes get veneers?

Along with a BBL and a tummy tuck, 'Married to Medicine' star Heavenly Kimes has also undergone surgery to fix her teeth. Heavenly's pearly white teeth are the result of a dental makeover.

In 2019, the Atlanta dentist decided to get veneers and crowns. "I was in an edge-to-edge bite, and so I was ruining my teeth by biting them hard. They actually had to pull them out a little bit," she said at that time.

Then, Heavenly was very happy with her new teeth and shared, "I love them. Well, you know, I’ve been selling so much cosmetic dentistry and I was saying, ‘Hey, you know what, if I’ma sell it, I need to actually have perfect teeth.’ So, you know, that’s what I did."

‘Married to Medicine’ star Heavenly Kimes has also undergone surgery to fix her teeth (Instagram/@drdamonkimes)

Catch the new episodes of Bravo's show 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 every Sunday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.