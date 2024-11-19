'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' embroiled in 'age limit' debate over Sherry and Phillip Jaffe's daughter

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' guests Sherry Jaffe and Philip Jaffe work in the real estate industry

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' has not set an age limit for the charter guests who appear on Bravo's yachting show. In a recent episode titled 'My Super Sideways Sixteen', primary charter guests Sherry Jaffe and Phillip Jaffe, who hail from Minneapolis, joined Parsifal III to celebrate their youngest daughter Alana Jaffe's sweet sixteen.

However, we believe that a charter with minors may not be the best idea, especially when the parents plan to go clubbing, leaving their children behind on the luxurious yacht. Over the years, we've seen a wide range of guests appear as charter guests on the Bravo show, and the majority of them have been adults. Bravo should make it a point and create age criteria for the charter guests onboard. Implementing an age criterion would ensure smoother sailing for charters and help maintain the overall experience. In our view, charter guests should be at least 21 years old or older.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Who are primary charter guests Sherry Jaffe and Phillip Jaffe?

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 co-primary charter guest Sherry Jaffe is a commercial real estate analyst at Jaffe Family LLC and she splits her time between Minneapolis, Minnesota and Miami, Florida. Before this, she worked as a commercial real estate associate at CBRE Minneapolis Capital Markets Institutional Properties for nearly seven years. Along with this, she also served as the legal working assistant at Moss and Barnett.

On the other hand, Sherry's husband, Phillip Jaffe, also works in the real estate industry. Previously, he held the position of principal and CEO of a real estate company named Alatus LLC from 2007 to 2011. In addition to this, he played the role of principal of MyHomeSource LLC. Over the years, he has made some huge investments in lavish apartments and shopping centers.

Who joined Sherry Jaffe and Phillip Jaffe on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5?

Sherry Jaffe and Phillip Jaffe, the fifth primary charter guests on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' were joined by their two daughters 18-year-old daughter Ava Jaffe and 16-year-old daughter Alana Jaffe. In addition, Sherry also brought her stylist, Brandon Kopp, to help celebrate her daughter's birthday.

For their charter, the pair was also accompanied by their daughter Alana's close friend Addy Gunther. Sherry and Phillip requested a formal white-glove service dinner for their daughter's birthday bash.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.